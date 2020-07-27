'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Thobile's 54 missed calls
Once fans heard Nkosinathi say he'll “sort her out with sex” they understood why sis called more than 50 times ...
Uyajola 99 fans were left feeling “some type of way” after they heard Thobile say that she left 54 missed calls for her boyfriend, whom she suspected was cheating.
Thobile asked Jub Jub and his crew to help her figure out once and for all if her boyfriend, Nkosinathi, was cheating on her.
She explained that after being a loving man for some time, her boyfriend started exhibiting some shady behaviour, which included disappearing for some time and ignoring her phone calls.
As she was busy explaining her story, Thobile revealed that at one point she had called Nkosinathi 54 times!
Fans struggled to decide if Thobile's 54 missed calls should be interpreted as a sign that she's desperate, a “psycho” or just gifted with non-human, superpower-like patience. Some tweeps were convinced she was given some type of muti or korobela because after 30 missed calls or so, she should have at least caught the hint.
However, viewers were left with a suspicion that perhaps Thobile's “obsessive love” had something to do with the quality of sex she was having with the guy.
Especially when, during the confrontation, Nkosinathi said, “Thobile, sit down, once they’re gone I’m going to sort you out with sex”.
Ah wee mah! Tweeps reacted with memes.
“Thobile sit down, once they’re gone I’m going to fix you with sex”😂😂#Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/hH0XzQyTkt— Bra Ntswembu (@Ben_KD) July 26, 2020
When she final gets you after 54 Missed Calls💔😹#Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/Q9Xr00Q2QE— Innocent Centno (@ICentno) July 26, 2020
#Uyajola99Sunday 54 missed calls, you sure you didn't get the memo after 10 pic.twitter.com/mtAFwvw3DE— Kadija (@Kadija_kayla_) July 26, 2020
Thobile relax🙄I’ll sort you out with sex once they are out of here😂😂🥵 #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/AfqSYQs6Ts— Revaldo🤓 (@Revaldo72595416) July 26, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays#Uyajola99#Uyajola99sunday— Dorian Gray (@Themba_wherevA) July 26, 2020
Gents if you're gonna use korobela or beka mina ngedwa on someone's child make sure you give them a antidote when u no longer want them! This lady just left 54 missed calls but still needs JubJub to get the memo 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/ijB0HPbo2H
Hayi Bo 54 missed calls #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/2bBIL6QFmc— 🇿🇦🇿🇦SouthAfricaMyHome🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@pilzet) July 26, 2020
54 missed calls #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/TjSYSvrEba— TAUGADI YA AFRIKA 🌍 (@tumeloledwaba19) July 26, 2020
54 missed calls???#Uyajola99#Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/go6U2oTJMD— Volmaster (@Volmaster3) July 26, 2020
54 missed calls?? #uyajola99 #uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/kdXRZ9RA2e— Ndonenhle_Mathenjwa ❁ (@NdoniMathenjwa) July 26, 2020
Did she just say she left 54 missed calls? No wonder she's being cheated on. @uyajola99 @Uyajola99SA#Uyajola99Sunday #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/0siRenoWEP— George Da G-man Stamza (@da_g_mann) July 26, 2020