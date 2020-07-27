TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Five videos of 'Jerusalema' taking over the world

27 July 2020 - 07:09 By Jessica levitt
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

On YouTube it is 50-million views (and counting). Celeb recognition and a global phenomenon. 

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema continues to travel around the world, resulting in tapping feet, swinging hips and recognition of the musician's talent.

Here are just five times the track has been captured around the globe.

Canada

Spain

 

Switzerland

Italy

France

WATCH | Violinist Davina Mae 'remasters' Master KG's Jerusalema

Master KG released the song in December last year.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

"Wanitwa mos!"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

It reminds me of the 'Macarena' - Master KG on 'Jerusalema' going global

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' has sparked a global dance craze the size of "Ayy Macarena".
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE
  3. The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  5. Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X