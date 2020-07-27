WATCH | Five videos of 'Jerusalema' taking over the world
27 July 2020 - 07:09
On YouTube it is 50-million views (and counting). Celeb recognition and a global phenomenon.
Master KG's hit track Jerusalema continues to travel around the world, resulting in tapping feet, swinging hips and recognition of the musician's talent.
Here are just five times the track has been captured around the globe.
Canada
Spain
Jerusalema In A Wedding in Spain❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kpB4TaSQaX— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 25, 2020
Switzerland
Switzerland song request. #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/tOcjw7RnOb— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 25, 2020
Italy
Jerusalema acoustic Cover from Italy pic.twitter.com/jTDsqK0N3k— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 23, 2020
France
Healthcare Workers In France Doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge Wow this is Beautiful Hle❤🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uNUmAwnFtt— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) July 24, 2020