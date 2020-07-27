TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘She said yes’ — Inside Bohang Moeka’s proposal to his bae

27 July 2020 - 09:00
Actor Bohang Moeko proposed to his girlfriend Shanty and she said yes.
Image: Instagram/Slim Shanty

Actor Bohang Moeko is officially off the market, after he proposed to his girlfriend Shantal 'Shanty' Dietrich.

The Ring of Lies star took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the great news that he had finally popped the question, and luckily for him the woman of his dreams said yes to being his fiancè.

Even though Bohang didn't say much in the post, he revealed the rock on Shanty's finger in what looked like the romantic set up he had when he asked for her hand.

“She said yes!” he captioned the short video clip.

View this post on Instagram

👀🙌🏽❤️ #SheSaidYes

A post shared by Bohang Moeko (@bohangmoeko) on

Bohang and Shanty have been serving couple goals for a while. Not only do they take lots of pics together doing fun stuff, they are both into fitness.  Shanty is a wellness coach and personal trainer.

The actor once revealed that their love started on social media in the DMs and shared the story on Touch HD. He explained that after seeing her a couple of times at different places he finally decided to shoot his shot.

But it was only after he saw her on a friend's Instagram Story, that he sent her a DM.

“What happened was, I follow one of her friends, so I was looking at her Insta Story and she happened to pop up in there and I saw the peach I was like: 'hey hey hey' ... so I went into the profile, DM’d her. I was like: ‘Hey I saw you at the audition the other day' ... we talked ... eventually we exchanged numbers, it went to Whatsapp, we ended up training together, we went to coffee dates from there, lunch dates, movie dates ...”

And the rest, as they say is history, because the pair have been together well over a year now.

Congratulations y'all!

TshisaLIVE
