'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal

Musician Busiswa has shed some weight and sis looks like a flame!

However, she's had to come out and "explain" herself because, as a body positive activist, some of her fans felt she betrayed them by joining the other squad.

All her bigger fans felt she pulled a Cassper on them. You know, just like Cass hyped up being a sexy chubby then moved on to getting a six-pack and stunting his "ask me how" body.

Clearly Busiswa has been a very busy woman since the country has been in lockdown. While the lockdown had peeps stress eating and becoming one with the couch, Busiswa has been working on her summer body.

Sis revealed her sexy, yummy mummy body in a video as she celebrated Babes Wodumo's latest single. Everything about that post was absolute fire, from the outfit to the swag and the dance moves.

Check the video and snaps below.