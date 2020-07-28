TshisaLIVE

'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal

28 July 2020 - 14:00
Musician Busiswa has lost weight and looks hot.
Image: Instagram/Busiswa Gqulu

Musician Busiswa has shed some weight and sis looks like a flame!

However, she's had to come out and "explain" herself because, as a body positive activist, some of her fans felt  she betrayed them by joining the other squad.

All her bigger fans felt she pulled a Cassper on them. You know, just like Cass hyped up being a sexy chubby then moved on to getting a six-pack and stunting his "ask me how" body.

Clearly Busiswa has been a very busy woman since the country has been in lockdown. While the lockdown had peeps stress eating and becoming one with the couch, Busiswa has been working on her summer body.

Sis revealed her sexy, yummy mummy body in a video as she celebrated Babes Wodumo's latest single. Everything about that post was absolute fire, from the outfit to the swag and the dance moves.

Check the video and snaps below.

This isn't the first time Busiswa's body has taken over the TL, although when she trended last year, sis was being body shamed. This after she did an Ackermans lingerie advert and  had to come out and defend herself and her body.

How the tables have turned!  Now her weight loss and summer body took centre stage for totes different reasons.

Sis was cornered by fans trying to figure out what had happened.

All sis could say was: "I can explain."

Here are some of the reactions.

I can explain😅

TshisaLIVE
