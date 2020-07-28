TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar slams govt officials for stealing funds meant to help desperate South Africans

28 July 2020 - 08:00
Lady Zamar is heartbroken that corrupt officials have helped themselves instead of the country's most vulnerable during the pandemic.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

Musician Lady Zamar has expressed her heartbreak over how Covid-19 has affected Mzansi, and how the actions of corrupt government officials have made the situation worse.

Lady Zamar took to Twitter to wonder out loud if the people who steal funds meant to help citizens survive the pandemic and the lockdown understood the effects of their actions.

"Sometimes you wonder if people who steal funds meant for impoverished and disadvantaged people understand that by their actions, they’re pointing a loaded gun at the people who need those funds." 

She said it broke her heart to think about the people affected negatively by Covid-19 and the lockdown that was implemented to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We’re going through a lot, yes. Covid-19 is affecting the global economy, but developing countries are casualties in so many other different ways.

"I’m sorry that so many people have been financially affected by Covid-19. It breaks my heart that our country already prior to the lockdown was going through a lot, and now I can’t even begin to imagine how people who’ve lost their jobs are coping and dealing with the stress."

