Netflix donates over R8m to SA entertainment industry hit hard by Covid-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, Netflix has pledged more than R8.3m to assist artists, creatives and workers in the SA entertainment industry.

It was announced on Tuesday that the donation will form part of a Covid-19 film and TV relief fund, in partnership with the SA Screen Federation (SASFED) and Independent Producers Organisation (IPO).

The fund will provide a one-time grant of R15,000 to those hardest hit in SA’s creative community, including electricians, carpenters, hair and make-up artists, drivers, costume designers and freelancers, who are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis.

It will be administered by Tshikululu Social Investments, which will screen applications for and disburse the funds.

Applications open next Monday, August 3, on the company's website where applicants will be able to see if they are eligible for the grant and download an application form.

Netflix's donation comes from a larger R2.4bn ($150m) hardship fund announced in March to help the creative industries across the world affected by the pandemic.

Netflix’s lead for African Originals, Dorothy Ghettuba, said in a statement that the company was proud to offer support to SA creatives in these hard times.

“We’re proud to be working with The SA Screen Federation and the Independent Producers Organisation to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production. SA crews are vital to Netflix’s success and we want to help those freelancers who most need support in these unprecedented times.”