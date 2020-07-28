Rami Chuene, Thuso Mbedu & Penny Lebyane weighs in on Christianity debate amid Boity backlash

Actress Rami Chuene has shared a few of her thoughts on Christianity in this day and age, arguing that many Christians have straight up "free-styled" in the name of the religion.

The heated debate around religion was ignited by muso and TV personality Boity Thulo's recent tweets about the Bible.

Boity caused a stir on social media when she claimed the Bible had little representation of women's voices and was patriarchal.

Rami joined the debate, offering a different outlook.

"Based on who Christ was, Christians today would have never understood, tolerated nor accepted him. Christians doing a lot of things in his name, things he’d never do or entertain," she said.

The actress added that too often people claim they were doing those things for Christ's sake.

Rami made reference to the current situation at Christian Life Private School in Buccleuch, Johannesburg, where TimesLIVE reported that a nine-year-old pupil was prevented from entering the school on Thursday and was sent home for wearing isiphandla.

"Like he’d (Christ) be bothered by isiphandla? Mxm," she wrote.