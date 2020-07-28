WATCH | SA stars recreate 'Lean on me' to spread hope amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Eighty SA entertainers collaborated to recreate the classic song Lean on me by Bill Withers to spread love and hope amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Singer and songwriter Emo Adams partnered with pharmaceutical company Cipla to get the artists on board. Among the stars featured in the new rendition are 2017 Idols winner Paxton Fielies, Expresso presenter Zoe Brown, Bryan Habana and Siv Ngesi.
The video starts off with a message “whatever you're going through, just know you're not alone”.
Emo shared on Twitter that he started working on the “passion project” a few months ago with the goal of spreading love.
In his interview with Kfm on Monday, he explained how the concept came about.
“I always find that as artists, they're very resilient to a point where sometimes they get knocked all the time by 'they should have done this better, or that better', and in the next day they just put on their big boy pants and they get out and they try to please people all over again.”
He continued: “It was a thing of, if an artist can do it, then everyone can do it as well.”