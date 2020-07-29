Awards and 'huge insecurities'! Inside Prince Kaybee & Anga Makubalo’s fiery twar
Twitter is convinced there's no-one left in the music industry who hasn't sparked a feud with Prince Kaybee after he and musician Anga "Naak MusiQ" Makubalo went blow-by-blow into a heated twar this week.
It all began when Anga posted a snap of himself next to his car, challenging his followers to bring a rival car to try compete.
That's all it took for Prince Kaybee to make the tweet all about him, his car and being prone to being dragged on Twitter. He claimed people would probably not drag Anga the way he would have been had he tweeted the same thing.
Anga didn't take kindly to the comparison and made it a point to put Prince Kaybee back in his lane, telling him he's been in the game longer and he wasn't bragging, unlike him.
Prince came back with a meme-packed tweet apologising, and said he had been dragged into the conversation.
“I was just responding to many of the tweeps in your status because of the many tags I got, like you have done several times on my posts. I did not think it's a problem. I apologise,” Prince said.
Kaybee's response only served to annoy Anga, who told Prince to stop behaving like a “toffee”.
You're being weird. @PrinceKaybee_SA awuboni ba ayindim lo 😏 suba yi toffee https://t.co/qQrvBbGtWo— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 28, 2020
He made my post about him.. Andi thethi no Thetha Naye ku Twitter mna— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 27, 2020
Prince Kaybee pulled a “Pusha-T” and got personal with below-the-belt jabs.
Responding to a picture of toffees, Kaybee said there were more sweets in the picture than Anga had awards.
Anga responded by claiming Kaybee's had “huge insecurities”.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I like this guy.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2020
Here’s one more: In this picture there’s 1..2..3..4........, nooo wait the Toffees are more than the awards you’ve won with both your acting career and music career combined.
Eish I hope that ddnt sound arrogant😅
This is a typical story. You realized your worth before everyone else did. Which lead to you always trying to prove your worth when you got the platform. Huge insecurity. uWeak kwekwe kwaye uzi misele ukuy'exposa lonto. ithi Dyan xa undibiza. Mandiy'bambe Apho. Goodnightini... https://t.co/BmNaghUBrR— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 28, 2020
Ndithe ithi DYAN kwedini...Goodnight Dyan. https://t.co/dE1eaim4B4— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) July 28, 2020