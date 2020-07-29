Awards and 'huge insecurities'! Inside Prince Kaybee & Anga Makubalo’s fiery twar

Twitter is convinced there's no-one left in the music industry who hasn't sparked a feud with Prince Kaybee after he and musician Anga "Naak MusiQ" Makubalo went blow-by-blow into a heated twar this week.

It all began when Anga posted a snap of himself next to his car, challenging his followers to bring a rival car to try compete.

That's all it took for Prince Kaybee to make the tweet all about him, his car and being prone to being dragged on Twitter. He claimed people would probably not drag Anga the way he would have been had he tweeted the same thing.

Anga didn't take kindly to the comparison and made it a point to put Prince Kaybee back in his lane, telling him he's been in the game longer and he wasn't bragging, unlike him.