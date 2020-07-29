TshisaLIVE

Master KG hits back at calls for him to stop shouting 'Wanitwa mos' in every song

'I know it can be annoying, but it works for me hlee', he said

29 July 2020 - 08:00
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Global hitmaker Master KG has acknowledged that his signature line "Wanitwa mos!" in all his songs "annoys" some people, but he's come out to make it clear that it ain't going anywhere.

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Twitter to let his followers know that as much as he's been told to drop his signature phrase, he realised  it works for him so he's gonna mute the peanut gallery.

"I'm always told to stop shouting 'Master Master KG Wanitwa Mos' on my songs. I know it can be annoying but it works for me hlee."

LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

"Wanitwa mos!"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Master KG recently told TshisaLIVE  it felt amazing to be the creator of a song that has become a soundtrack for people all over the world to make memories.

He said he understood that it was because he was true to himself that the world now loves music that is authentic to his style.

On Twitter he said the same thing.

"Music doesn't need a visa to travel and music doesn't matter where you come from and the type of music you do. It's possible to be heard all over the world. Just believe in your self and work hard and respect your work," he said.

It reminds me of the 'Macarena' - Master KG on 'Jerusalema' going global

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' has sparked a global dance craze the size of "Ayy Macarena".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

If Prince Kaybee bags Samas Song of the Year, he will 'give it to Master KG'

Mzansi wondered why Prince Kaybee would want to do that for Master KG?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Violinist Davina Mae 'remasters' Master KG's Jerusalema

Master KG released the song in December last year.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Master KG's track continues to make waves globally

"Thank you for the love," Master KG said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Thobile's 54 missed calls TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X