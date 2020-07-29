Master KG hits back at calls for him to stop shouting 'Wanitwa mos' in every song

Master KG recently told TshisaLIVE it felt amazing to be the creator of a song that has become a soundtrack for people all over the world to make memories.

He said he understood that it was because he was true to himself that the world now loves music that is authentic to his style.

On Twitter he said the same thing.

"Music doesn't need a visa to travel and music doesn't matter where you come from and the type of music you do. It's possible to be heard all over the world. Just believe in your self and work hard and respect your work," he said.