Master KG hits back at calls for him to stop shouting 'Wanitwa mos' in every song
'I know it can be annoying, but it works for me hlee', he said
Global hitmaker Master KG has acknowledged that his signature line "Wanitwa mos!" in all his songs "annoys" some people, but he's come out to make it clear that it ain't going anywhere.
The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Twitter to let his followers know that as much as he's been told to drop his signature phrase, he realised it works for him so he's gonna mute the peanut gallery.
"I'm always told to stop shouting 'Master Master KG Wanitwa Mos' on my songs. I know it can be annoying but it works for me hlee."
Master KG recently told TshisaLIVE it felt amazing to be the creator of a song that has become a soundtrack for people all over the world to make memories.
He said he understood that it was because he was true to himself that the world now loves music that is authentic to his style.
On Twitter he said the same thing.
"Music doesn't need a visa to travel and music doesn't matter where you come from and the type of music you do. It's possible to be heard all over the world. Just believe in your self and work hard and respect your work," he said.
