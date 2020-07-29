'OG Vho-Makhadzi'- Candy Moloi was one of the best to ever do it
As Mzansi mourns the death of veteran actress Candy Moloi, they have found themselves going down memory lane, back to the time when she brought to life one of the most iconic and regal TV aunties of all time.
Candy died aged 67 at a hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Even though Candy had an impressive career with even more impressive roles in several big productions throughout the years, many will remember her for her brilliant portrayal of the original Vho-Makhadzi in the popular SABC2 soapie, Muvhango.
Candy played Vho-Makhadzi with such finesse that many years after she left the show, her fans still called her by that name. She won a SA Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role.
Candy played Makhadzi from the inception of Muvhango, and she held it down as the no-nonsense, strict to the core royal auntie of the family. When Thandaza and Doobsie were still fighting for Edward, and Catherine and Masindi was fighting to be recognised as the mothers of the heir of the kingdom and the Mukwevho chiefancy, it was Makhadzi's presence that stabilised the storyline.
Her role provided an anchor for the drama, and it translated into her reality because she commanded the same respect everywhere else.
It was also pretty cool back in the young democratic SA to see Candy and her daughter, actress Lerato Zah Moloi, in action together as they slayed their roles on the same soapie.
Candy also starred in Death of a Queen, Thola, Giyani and many other local productions in her 23-year career.
Even though she will forever be remembered for her skill as an actress, Candy was also trained and worked as a teacher and radio announcer. She spent the largest part of her career working in the broadcasting and marketing industry, becoming one of the best go-to producers for African languages after founding Candy Moloi Productions.
Mama Candy, as most people called her, opened doors and helped build many careers in the industry.
Candy is survived by her son Tshepo Moloi, daughter Lerato Zah and two grandsons.
She will be buried at her hometown of Thohoyandou in Limpopo.