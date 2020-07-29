'OG Vho-Makhadzi'- Candy Moloi was one of the best to ever do it

As Mzansi mourns the death of veteran actress Candy Moloi, they have found themselves going down memory lane, back to the time when she brought to life one of the most iconic and regal TV aunties of all time.

Candy died aged 67 at a hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Even though Candy had an impressive career with even more impressive roles in several big productions throughout the years, many will remember her for her brilliant portrayal of the original Vho-Makhadzi in the popular SABC2 soapie, Muvhango.

Candy played Vho-Makhadzi with such finesse that many years after she left the show, her fans still called her by that name. She won a SA Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role.

Candy played Makhadzi from the inception of Muvhango, and she held it down as the no-nonsense, strict to the core royal auntie of the family. When Thandaza and Doobsie were still fighting for Edward, and Catherine and Masindi was fighting to be recognised as the mothers of the heir of the kingdom and the Mukwevho chiefancy, it was Makhadzi's presence that stabilised the storyline.

Her role provided an anchor for the drama, and it translated into her reality because she commanded the same respect everywhere else.