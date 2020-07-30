Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG
... And Mzansi agrees: It’s not too late!
After seeing the demand for Master KG's song Jerusalema first-hand while abroad, DJ Black Coffee has ignited a movement on Twitter to get the Samas to add Master KG to its nominations list.
The DJ, who is currently overseas on a European leg of his world tour, shared a few days ago that he was getting requests to play Jerusalema at his gigs.
Coffee went on to give Master KG his flowers and took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge the Samas to “make history”.
“Samas (organisers) don't you wanna make history, by adding Jerusalema on this year's Awards ... I mean you can,” he suggested on Twitter.
The DJ reasoned that the Sama organisers should find a loophole or create one so that they can include the song, because it deserves a spot there.
“The entire country knows it belongs there. They could even run a petition to be signed by the public, that could help also,” he added.
@TheSAMAs don't you wanna make history,by adding Jerusalema on this year's Awards...I mean you can.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 29, 2020
No it won't,besides we focusing on fixing the future...the entire country knows it belongs there,they could even run a petition to be signed by the public,that could help also.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 29, 2020
Black Coffee wasn't the first South African artist to advocate for Master KG getting a spot on the nominations list.
Prince Kaybee also recognised the global hit and claimed the Samas made a huge blunder by snubbing Master KG.
Kaybee even went as far as saying he would give up his award for Song Of The Year to Master KG - should he win it.
Cassper Nyovest, who has been anti-Samas for five years now, agreed that the awards made a huge mistake.
“Master KG and Jerusalema has more hype than the Samas. I'm sure they must be p**sed off because they knew what they were doing was foul and God said, 'Not with my child!' He elevated him even further! God is no fool,” Cassper said.
Master KG and Jerusalema has more hype than the Samas. Im sure they must be pissed off cause they knew what they were doing was foul and God said, NOT WITH MY CHILD!!!! He elevated him even further!!!! Modimo ha se sematla tlemna!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2020
Many other people on the TL shared the same sentiments.
The SAMAs must just give Master KG a lifetime achievement award to solve this mess. 🥳🥳🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Jerusalema https://t.co/VPYFxXvljq— #OWNYOURTHRONE👑 (@kaliyaashley) July 25, 2020
At least a special award needs to be given to Master KG & Nomcebo at the #SAMAS. Dear organizers please hear the cry of the people. pic.twitter.com/DzpZ8ULxsR— YT: LITTLEBIGMAN SA (@LittlebigmanLyf) July 29, 2020
I knew the SAMAS were useless when they didn't nominate Master KG or Makhadzi for an award. pic.twitter.com/Ijaf3QsDFa— Jaychronik🎶 (@jaychronikmusic) July 29, 2020