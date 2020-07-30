Candy Tsa Mandebele fuming after being 'killed' off on Twitter

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Candy said the death post left her stressed out and even threatened her health as a person living with diabetes.

The star added that she wants a personal apology for the strain the “Twitter death” put on her health.

“She didn't immediately delete the post after they told her she's wrong and she hasn't even reached out to me to apologise. That's disrespectful!

“I could tell you how many calls I have received from family and loved ones and text from people who were really confused and thought I had died ... there were so many of them.

“I was already emotional by Mama Candy's death, she was a friend and mentor to me and I loved her like my own sister. The stress that girl added really left me feeling physically sick, my blood pressure went up,” she said.