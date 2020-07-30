TshisaLIVE

Fans share about their experiences with some of SA's celebs

Some are good and some are very funny, given the context

30 July 2020 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bonang Matheba. File photo.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

A Twitter thread has gone viral after social media users shared their alleged experiences with some of Mzansi celebs, some good and some very funny considering the context.

The apparent experiences were sparked by a screenshot of a fan who recalled a bad encounter with TV personality and media mogul Bonang Matheba. The user, @Helena_sifa_ recalled how Bonang refused to have a picture taken with her and her sister, telling them to eat their lunch.

“I was 22, I went out to lunch. Bonang sat next to me and my sister. We asked for a picture and she said, 'eat your lunch sweety'. So we ate our lunch.”

However, another user came to Bonang's defence, saying the star was probably having a bad day, because “sometimes celebrities also need space”.

The tweet prompted many reactions, with some also sharing their stories with other celebrities. While most experiences were allegedly bad, some were good.

And if these encounters are anything to go by, Khanyi Mbau, Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest are some of the coolest and nicest people around.

See fans' experiences below.




