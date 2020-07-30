TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah pens heartfelt post to friend for helping his American dream come true

“The friend that convinced me to come tour America, let me sleep on his couch, and forced me to try tacos.”

30 July 2020 - 18:00
Trevor Noah thanks close friend for supporting him through the years.
Trevor Noah thanks close friend for supporting him through the years.
Image: Alaister Russell

SA comedian Trevor Noah has penned a heartfelt note to his friend and colleague David Paul Meyer, thanking him for all he has done for him and his career in America.

Trevor and his team scored an impressive six nominations at this year's prestigious Emmy Awards for his late night show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Among the nods, were one for David for his directing skills.

While he got a lot of the praise, Trevor wanted to shift the spotlight to his friend David, who has been with him through the “thick and thin” in his career.

If you've watched Trevor's stand-up shows then you know David as the guy who went ballistic when he found out Trevor had never eaten Mexican food before, particularly tacos!

“Just taking a quick moment to brag about a friend. The friend that convinced me to come tour America, let me sleep on his couch, and forced me to try tacos.”

Trevor went on to congratulate David, and give him his flowers while he can still smell them.

“This friend not only directed my stand-up specials, but came along to work with The Daily Show. Now, this same friend received his first Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series'. The Television Academy couldn’t have acknowledged a better person! Congrats buddy!” Trevor said.

Check out the friends throughout the years in the young slide show below:

Trevor took to Instagram, in an earlier post, to celebrate his show's Emmy nominations.

“Tired and scruffy but blessed and fulfilled. Truly incredible to see The Daily Show team nominated for six Emmys this year! Is this even real life? Thank you the Television Academy for the honour!”

The star won a Best Short Form Variety Series Emmy in 2017 for his The Daily Show segment Between the Scenes.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Trevor Noah 'blessed & fulfilled' after scoring six Emmy nominations with 'The Daily Show'

The nominees were announced on Tuesday evening, with Trevor credited for his writing and hosting on 'The Daily Show'.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Trevor Noah's worried about Kanye West, as star says he wanted to divorce Kim

"I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye,” Trevor said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Trevor Noah to challenge esports pros to video game battles in new show

The 'Daily Show' host is heading up a new series called 'Player vs. Player' for Quibi
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Trevor Noah & 'The Daily Show' scoop LGBTIQ+ critics Dorian TV Award nomination

Trevor is nominated for the prestigious Wilde Wit award, which honours a performer, writer or commentator whose observations "both challenge and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Thobile's 54 missed calls TshisaLIVE
  5. Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X