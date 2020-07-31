TshisaLIVE

Actress Maduvha Madima pays tribute to Candy Moloi ahead of her funeral this weekend

'Thank you for always encouraging me to be better'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
31 July 2020 - 15:00
Maduvha Madima has remembered the late actress Candy Moloi.
Image: Maduvha's Instagram

As friends and family prepare to bury Candy Moloi, Maduvha Madima has paid tribute to the late Muvhango actress.

Candy, best known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died in a Pretoria hospital on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

News of her death sent shockwaves across the industry.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Maduvah paid tribute to her "anchor" and "life coach".

Posting a video of Candy, the actress and musician wrote: "Love personified. My anchor, my unconventional life coach. My 'Akadzhiiiii', my 'Rocky'. Thank you for all the life lessons."

She thanked Candy for always looking out for her, and said the veteran actress believed in her when others didn't.

"Thank you for all the work you'd book me for. Thank you for being an amazing acting or voice-over colleague. Thank you for the jokes (I can't share). Thank you for encouraging me to do better/be better.

She revealed that Candy would sometimes chastise her, but was always loving and encouraged her to do her best.

"Thank you for the 1-2 hours calls which would always end with you saying 'I love you' all the time. You loved me, no doubt."

"I remember the one time when you said to me 'thi ni luvheledzi tshithu Duvhikie, ndi tou ni funa' ('I don't want anything from you Duvhikie, I just love you')."

Maduvha shared a quote that summed up their friendship, and said Candy would always be missed.

"'Don't expose yourself to anyone unnecessarily. Fight your battles in private and celebrate your victories in private too'. Mukondeleli Candy Moloi, I will miss you. 'Rocky, my Akadzhiii'. Till we meet again, ndi a vha funa."

An intimate memorial service was held for Candy on Thursday, attended by close friends and family.

A second memorial service will be held in Candy's hometown of Thohoyandou in Limpopo ahead of her funeral on Sunday.

All ceremonies will take place under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

