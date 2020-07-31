TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels

31 July 2020 - 18:00
Twitter was heartbroken by 'The Queen's' Vuyiswa breaking down.
Twitter was heartbroken by 'The Queen's' Vuyiswa breaking down.
Image: Via Twitter

Hit drama series The Queen has highlighted the ill-treatment widows often get from their husbands' families, showing Vuyiswa's pain as she mourned the death of her hubby Jerry Maake.

Vuyiswa, played by the talented Zandile Msutwana, cried her heart out on Thursday's episode of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela as she contemplated life without Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson).

Jerry's family showed up and made their presence felt as they oppressed Vuyiswa with traditions that served to invalidate every wish she had on how her husband ought to be buried.

They silenced her every opinion and basically treated her like a nobody, as she cried for her dead husband. Fans were distraught to see it all unfold and pointed out that it reflected the real life situations for many black women.

READ MORE

IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans

"What Hector Sebata? That's Tau Mogale!" one fan said on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff'

"You don't call a person out of the blue and just unsettle them further but that's Joburg for you. The cruelty? We take it all the time."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video

Cast members of the hit Mzansi Magic drama series 'The Queen' have seemingly poked fun at the show's SK Khoza, after a video of him at a raucous ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling

Yazi oBrutus ... that guy almost died for nothing. Bathe "take cover!", not cover the bomb!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I can explain', says Busiswa to big girls labelling her weight loss a betrayal TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff' TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I pleaded with her to not leave': Lerato Zah Moloi bids farewell to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X