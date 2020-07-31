IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Hit drama series The Queen has highlighted the ill-treatment widows often get from their husbands' families, showing Vuyiswa's pain as she mourned the death of her hubby Jerry Maake.

Vuyiswa, played by the talented Zandile Msutwana, cried her heart out on Thursday's episode of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela as she contemplated life without Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson).

Jerry's family showed up and made their presence felt as they oppressed Vuyiswa with traditions that served to invalidate every wish she had on how her husband ought to be buried.

They silenced her every opinion and basically treated her like a nobody, as she cried for her dead husband. Fans were distraught to see it all unfold and pointed out that it reflected the real life situations for many black women.