IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow
Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels
Hit drama series The Queen has highlighted the ill-treatment widows often get from their husbands' families, showing Vuyiswa's pain as she mourned the death of her hubby Jerry Maake.
Vuyiswa, played by the talented Zandile Msutwana, cried her heart out on Thursday's episode of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela as she contemplated life without Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson).
Jerry's family showed up and made their presence felt as they oppressed Vuyiswa with traditions that served to invalidate every wish she had on how her husband ought to be buried.
They silenced her every opinion and basically treated her like a nobody, as she cried for her dead husband. Fans were distraught to see it all unfold and pointed out that it reflected the real life situations for many black women.
I repeat🙌#TheQueenMzansi— K H O Z A❤ (@luyanda_khoza1) July 30, 2020
She's the best widow I've seen in the show😭 https://t.co/DZrKq4xh7c
Vuyiswa's mourning scenes😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/u2sRZSkB6A— Teboho🇱🇸 (@tebza_bells) July 30, 2020
Vuyiswa Makes me Emotional😭😭😭😢, Don't Cry Sexy Mommy😭💓#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RZM9koyVix— 🔴#ARTETA❤🔴ARSENAL🔴⚽#KAKA(22) 🐐💓 #MAPS_92 💅 (@Maps_Welsh) July 30, 2020
Appreciation post for the talented @zandilemsutwana 😍♥️🔥 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jdhbIZeBbV— Jantjie Omncane🇿🇦 (@ThabisoJantjie) July 30, 2020
Farewell to you Mr Robocop aka Jerry Maake🤧emotional @Mzansimagic ⚰️ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/YZxreeOllu— Nsikelelo (@Nsikelelo6) July 30, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi Is Vee talking directly to Sebata? When she says soze usohlukanise pic.twitter.com/gSsU1lKZjk— mbuyiselo (@mbuyiselodeyi) July 30, 2020
Guys Vuyiswa is hurting kannete😩😩the pain in her voice #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/RpiPQq1iww— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) July 29, 2020
Things Will Never Be The Same Without Jerry😢💔😢#TheQueenMzanzi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bZSnZuiO7b— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) July 30, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzanzi Mos ke Movie nthwee pic.twitter.com/a6Le7V5CEs— #PutSACitizensFirstNow 🇿🇦 (@Ckhola1745) July 30, 2020