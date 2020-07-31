TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau on skin lightening: 'Being black is a state of being'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
31 July 2020 - 07:00
Actress Khanyi Mbau has opened up about skin lightening.
Image: Instagram/Mbau Reloaded

Actress Khanyi Mbau has once again addressed comments around her decision to lighten her complexion, encouraging women to be comfortable in their own skin.

The star took to Instagram this week to have a chat with fans about beauty and said often people will speak against something they don't understand.

She claimed that many of her haters were slamming her on the TL but were deep in her DMs asking for advice.

Khanyi told women to embrace whatever beauty regime they are happy with, adding that being black is a state of being.

“Being black doesn't mean you have to look black. Being black is a state of being. Being black is a sense of spirit. Being black is a sense of how you think and how you see yourself but it doesn't mean you have to look indigenous. Why are we living in a world that won't allow us to explore and be who we want to be?”

Khanyi also detailed her experiences with beauty in the entertainment industry and her decision to “be lighter”.

She said that “all your pop stars lighten their skin”, explaining that they were in the business of entertaining.

“They may not be as honest and open as I am. 90 percent of your celebrities lighten their skin. It is part of the game. Remember our game is different to your game ... it is a culture. It is how we play. We don't want to look ordinary because we do not live an ordinary lifestyle,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

@sparkleskincaresa

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) on

The convo was super informative and fans flooded social media with comments about what they learnt in the chat.

Actress Pearl Thusi joined the discussion, saying that “Khanyi continues to lead us”.

“Yazi I’ve never thought about how the type of car you use affects my exposure to the sun. Khanyi continues to lead us.” she wrote.

