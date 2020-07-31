Maphorisa wants an end to the lockdown: 'Why should we die broke?'
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, DJ Maphorisa has spoken out on the economic impact the lockdown to contain the coronavirus has had on poor communities.
The star had a serious moment on Twitter this week, reflecting on the state of the country and calling for an end to the lockdown.
He said it would be better to die trying to make coins than to die broke.
“Why should we die broke? Rather die trying. This is sad man. Lockdown must end. This doesn’t make sense anymore,” he said.
His comments split opinion, with some claiming the only reason he was speaking out now was because the “amapiano numbers” are dropping.
Meanwhile, comedian Thenjiwe Moseley took to Instagram to share a similar warning, adding that many more South Africans would die of poverty than the coronavirus.
She also slammed corruption in the government's response to the pandemic.
“The truth of the matter is most of us will be killed by poverty. Uyadela wena one tender nawe osebenzela uHulumeni. Thina nje o No work No pay sivika indlala more than Covid-19. As a parent will you tell your children the truth?” she asked.
She said bills were not on lockdown and many were surviving on charity or savings.
“Four months without pay is not a joke. Lapho our bills are not on lockdown. Ngicabanga the single mother onganamuntu acela kuyena. You know the ones who have had to survive on their savings for the past four months and they don’t qualify for child grants because they are technically employed, even though they have been unable to work since level five."
The lockdown has led to several major companies retrenching staff, leaving thousands without jobs.
A video allegedly showing workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant holding a prayer meeting after being retrenched went viral on social media this week.
It drew hundreds of reactions, including from actress Rami Chuene and musician Prince Kaybee.
