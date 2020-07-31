Maphorisa wants an end to the lockdown: 'Why should we die broke?'

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, DJ Maphorisa has spoken out on the economic impact the lockdown to contain the coronavirus has had on poor communities.

The star had a serious moment on Twitter this week, reflecting on the state of the country and calling for an end to the lockdown.

He said it would be better to die trying to make coins than to die broke.

“Why should we die broke? Rather die trying. This is sad man. Lockdown must end. This doesn’t make sense anymore,” he said.