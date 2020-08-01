AKA takes aim: 'Celebs are dumb, just like you'

This isn’t the first time AKA has called out his colleagues.

“99% of SA celebrities are not about inspiring you ... they’re about flexing on you,” he said in a tweet late last year.

He has also previously called out the rich and famous for being silent on political matters.

The teasing didn't end there for AKA. He hinted at a release of his next album, posting a white board with what seemed to be the tracklist on it.

When asked when fans can expect the album, AKA seemingly took a dig at his rivals.

“Aha! Can't tell you that. Don't want people to start shifting their dates around and stuff,” joked the star.