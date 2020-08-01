TshisaLIVE

AKA takes aim: 'Celebs are dumb, just like you'

The star also dished on why he won't announce his album release date

01 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Rapper AKA reminds fans that celebrities are just like regular people
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA is no stranger to spilling the tea and recently took to Twitter to call out fellow celebrities, reminding his fans that “celebrities are dumb, just like you”.

The artist caused a commotion online this week when he warmed up his Twitter fingers and shot off a cheeky message about a celeb who get caught up in the social media storms that are constantly brewing.

His mentions went crazy, as people reacted to the post with their own theories on who the rapper could have been subbing.

Having caused all the chaos, AKA returned to joke that his tweet was golden and that he enjoyed dropping random tweets to leave fans deep in their feels.

This isn’t the first time AKA has called out his colleagues.

“99% of SA celebrities are not about inspiring you ... they’re about flexing on you,” he said in a tweet late last year.

He has also previously called out the rich and famous for being silent on political matters.

The teasing didn't end there for AKA. He hinted at a release of his next album, posting a white board with what seemed to be the tracklist on it.

When asked when fans can expect the album, AKA seemingly took a dig at his rivals.

“Aha! Can't tell you that. Don't want people to start shifting their dates around and stuff,” joked the star.

