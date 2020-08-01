TshisaLIVE

Hulisani Ravele gets real about doing voice-overs

She's stopped doing them

01 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Hulisani Ravele tells us why she no longer does voice-overs.
Image: Instagram/ Hulisani Ravele

TV host Hulisani Ravele has revealed that she has stopped doing voice-acting jobs, saying she was low-balled in previous voice-acting gigs.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the seasoned radio presenter explained how voice actors who don’t work on contract are short-changed by the industry.

According to the radio star, refusing these jobs can create a reputation for an aspiring actor, including being labelled “a diva,”

Hulisani called for a reform in the voice-acting industry and clapped back at potential naysayers, telling haters that change is necessary

Fans shared their own experiences, with one fan accusing Hulisani of discouraging young and aspiring voice-over artists.

The star hit back at the accusations.

“Stating facts is not discouraging aspiring V/O artists. It’s giving them facts and showing them the reality,” said Hulisani.

Hulisani has called out the entertainment industry before.

In a 2017 interview with TshisaLIVE, she opened up about the limitations and failures she experienced as a former child star trying to breakout as a young adult.

“I sent demos to almost all stations and never got nothing back. It was very disheartening. This was happening at a time when radio was dominated by 'it' girls who mostly got gigs because of their social media. I sent so many demos and just gave up,” said Hulisani

