Hulisani Ravele gets real about doing voice-overs
She's stopped doing them
TV host Hulisani Ravele has revealed that she has stopped doing voice-acting jobs, saying she was low-balled in previous voice-acting gigs.
In a lengthy Twitter thread, the seasoned radio presenter explained how voice actors who don’t work on contract are short-changed by the industry.
Been in this industry for 23 years. Earlier this year I decided to stop doing voice-overs. Today I was reminded why:— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) July 27, 2020
R1010 - Performance fee
R1575 - Usage fee for 3 months
Let me explain usage:
The ad with YOUR voice on EVERY station AS MUCH AS THEY WANT.
Less 25% tax.
Bye.
According to the radio star, refusing these jobs can create a reputation for an aspiring actor, including being labelled “a diva,”
Hulisani called for a reform in the voice-acting industry and clapped back at potential naysayers, telling haters that change is necessary
And don't come with "but that's the way it's always been done". Just because it's the way it's always been done, it doesn't make it right. My Masters paper is going to be DELICIOUS! 🤞🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) July 27, 2020
Fans shared their own experiences, with one fan accusing Hulisani of discouraging young and aspiring voice-over artists.
The star hit back at the accusations.
“Stating facts is not discouraging aspiring V/O artists. It’s giving them facts and showing them the reality,” said Hulisani.
1. Stating facts is not discouraging aspiring V/O artists, it's giving them the facts & showing them the reality.— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) July 27, 2020
2. You missed the tweet where I said more scripts (+ more languages in your case) = more money, it stacks up, but that is not the norm and you know that. https://t.co/5AVSb8Kic5
Hulisani has called out the entertainment industry before.
In a 2017 interview with TshisaLIVE, she opened up about the limitations and failures she experienced as a former child star trying to breakout as a young adult.
“I sent demos to almost all stations and never got nothing back. It was very disheartening. This was happening at a time when radio was dominated by 'it' girls who mostly got gigs because of their social media. I sent so many demos and just gave up,” said Hulisani