'People were laughing at me all day’- Sizwe Dhlomo clears the air on THAT viral ‘farmer’ fashion moemish

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has spoken on a viral image that made him the butt of social media jokes earlier this year.

Siz was dragged back in January, after a pic of him with Maps Maponyane and Black Coffee went viral.

The star looked more casual than the other two in the pic and was jokingly referred to as a “farmer” by fans. Others mocked his toes.

Sizwe took a trip down memory lane this week, reflecting on his fashion moemish while commenting on a listener's fashion flop.

He posted a clip of his comments over the picture on Instagram.