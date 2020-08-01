Toya Delazy: 'My biggest fear has always been abandonment and rejection'
Artist Toya Delazy has opened up about the pitfalls of beliefs which can sometimes be limiting and says, in her case, it was shying away from embracing all of her.
Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared a snap of her in a bikini and reflected on some of the regrets she had about not fully embracing her inner feminine goddess.
I grew up the type of tomboy that would beat the boys at marbles, I was a real toughie and it worked for me, I didn't like anything fém about my body and I thought being boylike was way better because of the freedom and respect males command in my society - but in doing so I shut out alot of my feminity. Limitations become permenant when we believe we our powerless against them. There will always be times that are unfavourable and moments we feel like we losing the fight, but the minute we choose to believe we have lost is when we will lose ourselves. Expression is the beginning of life, if a baby doesn't cry at birth it hasn't taken a breathe, it's the most natural thing to express but when we grow up we forget our nature. Fear of expression is failure to breathe - don't suffocate your essence, let the air of possibility fill your lungs so you can breathe life unto your path and heal those limitations - The entire package was made perfectly for you - you exist for a reason, don't hide away, its so easy to say but I still have to remind myself daily. My biggest fear has always been rejection and abandonment. I would try my best to be in the "right" to the point of muting myself, I still slip in and out of these emotions ... It's hard to believe - yet if I didn't take back that piece of myself everyday from self limiting beliefs . I wouldn't be here. Stay visible.
“I grew up the type of tomboy that would beat the boys at marbles, I was a real toughie and it worked for me. I didn’t like anything femme about my body and I thought being boy-like was way better.”
The singer said that she embraced masculinity a lot easier because in her society, men have more freedom and respect. Reflecting on her past, Toya said she needed to heal from the limits she set for herself.
“Limitations become permanent when we believe we are powerless against them. Fear of expression is failure to breathe – don’t suffocate your essence,” she said.
The performer is also known for her activism. From gay rights to women empowerment and HIV/Aids, she is no stranger to being outspoken on social media.
“My biggest fear has always been rejection and abandonment. I would try my best to be in the 'right' to the point of muting myself. I still slip in and out of these emotions,” said Toya.