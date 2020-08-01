WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard

Zola dished out some hard truths in his speech, saying that aspiring artists shouldn't limit themselves to the entertainment industry.

“Not all of us are going to be actors, and soccer players, and TV presenters,” said Zola.

The speech left many deep in their feels, including Idols SA judge Unathi who shared her affection and fond memories of the artist.

“I love him and I love you. BTW that thing we did looks great,” said Unathi.

The star revealed in June that the pair once crushed on each other.

“People don’t understand how we never dated. He had a crush on me and I on him, but we were both too shy to do anything. Even today I am unable to make the first move and hit on a guy, but I digress,” she said.

Fellow celebrity and musician Cassper Nyovest also took to Instagram to comment on the video, expressing how inspired he was by Zola's moving words.

“F**k man, this guy is just something else! I am so moved by him and his wisdom!” said the star.

Cassper has previously shared his plans to collaborate with Zola on a track, calling him “a legend” and “The most intelligent artist of our era!”