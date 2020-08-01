TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Bonang dissing Tik Tok goes viral — and it’s hilarious!

01 August 2020 - 13:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Bonang's hilarious explanation about why she doesn't use TikTok went viral.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang

Bonang Matheba left the internet shaking when a video of her joking about TikTok went viral this week.

In a hilarious Instagram Live post, the star weighed in on TikTok culture and told her followers why she doesn't do TikTok challenges.

Fans captured the moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly caught fire.

Fans found the video iconic, with tweeps already meme-ing the clip.

Even celebrities reacted to Bonang’s moment. DJ Fresh, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana and Tembisa Nxumalo took to their TLs to share their amusement.

Bonang isn't new to the meme game. The social media fave is known for her quips and quirks, and most famously “re tsene! We are within!". 

Here are some reactions from fans.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
