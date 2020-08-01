WATCH | This video of Bonang dissing Tik Tok goes viral — and it’s hilarious!
Bonang Matheba left the internet shaking when a video of her joking about TikTok went viral this week.
In a hilarious Instagram Live post, the star weighed in on TikTok culture and told her followers why she doesn't do TikTok challenges.
Fans captured the moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly caught fire.
😂😂😂 cant wait to use this clip pic.twitter.com/QYkpGSAn8c— IMARA KATEKANI MAVUNDLA (@Cleopatra_zar) July 27, 2020
Fans found the video iconic, with tweeps already meme-ing the clip.
Even celebrities reacted to Bonang’s moment. DJ Fresh, Vuyolwethu Ngcukana and Tembisa Nxumalo took to their TLs to share their amusement.
AMEN!!!!!!! #ReKaFela @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/EpbswJai2F— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 27, 2020
I died 🤣🤣🤣🤣 yeses @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/g4UZXB0dOy— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) July 27, 2020
Bonang isn't new to the meme game. The social media fave is known for her quips and quirks, and most famously “re tsene! We are within!".
Here are some reactions from fans.
Bonang said TikTok isn’t cool so you guys have to delete it .... there’s no other way pic.twitter.com/88IaMjGH8R— 💕Bietjie💕 (@BietjieG) July 27, 2020
This one is going to @TIKTOK nje soon you be trending on TikTok @bonang_m 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pS2Tj8w4CY— Ma$henge💛🇿🇦 (@mashenge_amahle) July 27, 2020