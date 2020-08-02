Cassper Nyovest to guest judge on 'Idols SA' tonight
Get your singing voice ready because rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the hunt for the next SA Idol, with a guest appearance on the hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.
The popular show returns to screens tonight with Mufasa as its first guest judge.
The news was announced by Idols SA on social media this week. Cassper will join the regular panel of judges: Randall Abrahams, Unathi Nkayi and Somizi.
The episode looks like it is going to be lit with moemishes, tear-jerking performances and even a dropped weave!
Cassper shared the post and joked about “singing without autotune”.
I'm on Idols this Sunday!!!! Singing without autotune!!!! Yall better watch this!!!! #IdolsSA https://t.co/MQzofUM8Ci— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2020
Obvs fans thought it was a sub at his rival AKA, who uses autotune in his music, but Cassper dodged the claim.
“Hao! Why are you guys excited about the auto-tune part of the video?” he asked.
The premiere of the new season of Idols SA was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the show explained that they have now taken every safety precaution to make sure that contestants are safe and lockdown regulations adhered to.
“All the requisite health guidelines will be put in place ahead of all the live shows, and the cast and crew will ensure that social distancing, sanitising of hands, and venues with adequate ventilation will be used for this year’s showpiece.”