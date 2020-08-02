Cassper Nyovest to guest judge on 'Idols SA' tonight

Get your singing voice ready because rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the hunt for the next SA Idol, with a guest appearance on the hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.

The popular show returns to screens tonight with Mufasa as its first guest judge.

The news was announced by Idols SA on social media this week. Cassper will join the regular panel of judges: Randall Abrahams, Unathi Nkayi and Somizi.

The episode looks like it is going to be lit with moemishes, tear-jerking performances and even a dropped weave!

Cassper shared the post and joked about “singing without autotune”.