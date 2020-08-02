Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that little'
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase knows the struggles of being underpaid and the chest pains you get when you work hard but see so little in your bank account.
Though she is now making coins from her YouTube videos and sponsored Instagram posts, the celeb started off doing jobs just like the rest of us.
She took to Twitter recently to open up about the shortest time she spent in a job and told fans she took up a babysitting job that ended up paying peanuts. She was so gatvol she quit.
“I quit after she [the mom] paid me R50 for the day - I don’t know what I was expecting but definitely not that little!"
A few hours, i worked for a lady who owned a restaurant opposite campus in 1st year, babysitting her twins.. I quit after she paid me R50 for the day, idk what I expected but definitely not that little lol https://t.co/JNiQdKiqIR— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 28, 2020
Mihlali’s confession gave way to fans opening up about their own experiences, with some beating the star to even shorter jobs.
Here are some of the tweeps' confessionals:
lol 2 hours when I realized I have to follow people and ask them if they want to open an account at jet ..... went out for my tea break and never came back 😑— ❤on IG @makhanyasithembile (@mathembikaMa) July 28, 2020
Less than a month at a "high class" beauty salon. She upped the prices of beauty products & I called her out on it. Then she "fired" me (I resigned) ofc it bruised her ego, so my sister had pretended to be a lawyer & threaten her. Chile, was a mess— Badgyalstan (@MaeWhip) July 28, 2020
One day, it was for a tourism company. Walked the whole of jhb cbd that day marketing some deal. I got R100 for for the day. And never went back.— Lethukuthula (@naturel_vilz) July 28, 2020