Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that little'

02 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Mihlali Ndamase was not cut out for babysitting.
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase knows the struggles of being underpaid and the chest pains you get when you work hard but see so little in your bank account.

Though she is now making coins from her YouTube videos and sponsored Instagram posts, the celeb started off doing jobs just like the rest of us.

She took to Twitter recently to open up about the shortest time she spent in a job and told fans she took up a babysitting job that ended up paying peanuts. She was so gatvol she quit.

“I quit after she [the mom] paid me R50 for the day - I don’t know what I was expecting but definitely not that little!"

Mihlali’s confession gave way to fans opening up about their own experiences, with some beating the star to even shorter jobs.

Here are some of the tweeps' confessionals:

