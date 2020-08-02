Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that little'

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase knows the struggles of being underpaid and the chest pains you get when you work hard but see so little in your bank account.

Though she is now making coins from her YouTube videos and sponsored Instagram posts, the celeb started off doing jobs just like the rest of us.

She took to Twitter recently to open up about the shortest time she spent in a job and told fans she took up a babysitting job that ended up paying peanuts. She was so gatvol she quit.

“I quit after she [the mom] paid me R50 for the day - I don’t know what I was expecting but definitely not that little!"