Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media
Many of our favourite singers had their big break when they were discovered on the internet, and muso Prince Kaybee has enlisted the help of fans to help him find a singer who went viral on social media this week.
Recently a video featuring a man leading a choir in song was shared widely on Twitter.
The video caught the eye of producer Prince Kaybee who is working on his forthcoming album.
He asked fans on both Twitter and Instagram to find the man, sharing that he wanted to feature him on the album.
“This has to be an intro on my album. I need to find this guy. If you have information about him hala at the boy please” said Prince Kaybee.
GUY PLEASE HELP ME FIND THIS GUY, this needs to be an intro on my 4th coming album, PLEASE I come in peace🙏🏾#HOSH #HOSH #HOSH #The4thRepublic pic.twitter.com/gxCqlID6Zg— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 29, 2020
Fans reacted to the video, with some saying Kaybee should just forget it.
Other applauded the star for offering the man a chance.
Y’all being emotional for nothing here, Prince Kaybee never said anything about talent or anything ,he wants the guys voice and those lyrics intro in his 4th album since he also has a song along those lines which might be in the album I presume nothing deep here— Y A N D A (@LunjesFather) July 29, 2020
Something great is coming, God is about to visit the home of this guy, those who can help @PrinceKaybee_SA to find this guy, makubenjalo https://t.co/ekCqU1NTQy— Itumeleng Champ (@ItumelengSek) July 30, 2020
This reminds me of Lomshini Uyakhuluma intro. Too nice🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/jg9OYZrGFF— Charles Maphanga (@CharlieKappa) July 29, 2020