Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media

02 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Prince Kaybee, impressed by an unknown artist's vocals, has asked fans to find him to feature on his upcoming album.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Many of our favourite singers had their big break when they were discovered on the internet, and muso Prince Kaybee has enlisted the help of fans to help him find a singer who went viral on social media this week.

Recently a video featuring a man leading a choir in song was shared widely on Twitter.

The video caught the eye of producer Prince Kaybee who is working on his forthcoming album.

He asked fans on both Twitter and Instagram to find the man, sharing that he wanted to feature him on the album.

“This has to be an intro on my album. I need to find this guy. If you have information about him hala at the boy please” said Prince Kaybee.

Fans reacted to the video, with some saying Kaybee should just forget it.

Other applauded the star for offering the man a chance.

