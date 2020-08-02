TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 10 SA celebrities who joined the #ChallengeAccepted trend

02 August 2020 - 11:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Connie Ferguson is one of millions of women around the world to have taken up the challenge.
Connie Ferguson is one of millions of women around the world to have taken up the challenge.
Image: Instagram/Ferguson Films

SA celebs joined women around the world to take part in the #ChallengeAccepted trend, celebrating each other.

More than 6 million black and white selfies of women across the globe have been posted to Instagram as women use the hashtag to promote female empowerment and support each other.

Some of Mzansi's biggest names took part in the challenge, posting pictures of themselves and urging each other to stand up and be counted.

Boity shared an inspiring quote with her picture: “Hey Queen. May you always remember that you are a diamond. They cannot break you.”

Gail Mabalane called on women to “now keep that same energy and support each other’s careers and businesses”.

“We are stronger and happier and can achieve more together than apart!” wrote Connie Ferguson.

Idols SA judge Somizi transformed into drag to show his support for the trend.

“I dedicate this post to all the women of the world,” said Somizi.

Here are 10 celebs who shared their snaps:

READ MORE

Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala

The bond between Somizi and his famous mom was strong.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Rami Chuene to the president: 'We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse'

"The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Minnie Dlamini says alcohol ban may be good in some ways

People don't want to hear anything when it come to their adult bevs fam...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She is resting now’: Marah Louw pays tribute to veteran actress Candy Moloi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I pleaded with her to not leave': Lerato Zah Moloi bids farewell to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X