SNAPS | 10 SA celebrities who joined the #ChallengeAccepted trend

SA celebs joined women around the world to take part in the #ChallengeAccepted trend, celebrating each other.

More than 6 million black and white selfies of women across the globe have been posted to Instagram as women use the hashtag to promote female empowerment and support each other.

Some of Mzansi's biggest names took part in the challenge, posting pictures of themselves and urging each other to stand up and be counted.

Boity shared an inspiring quote with her picture: “Hey Queen. May you always remember that you are a diamond. They cannot break you.”

Gail Mabalane called on women to “now keep that same energy and support each other’s careers and businesses”.

“We are stronger and happier and can achieve more together than apart!” wrote Connie Ferguson.

Idols SA judge Somizi transformed into drag to show his support for the trend.

“I dedicate this post to all the women of the world,” said Somizi.

Here are 10 celebs who shared their snaps: