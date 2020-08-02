Vuyolwethu Ngcukana’s surprise for Renate Stuurman will leave you deep in the feels

Though Covid-19 cases are increasing by the minute, there is still love in the time of corona, as actress Renate Stuurman and her bae Vuyo Ngcukana proved.

Renate showed her love and appreciation for Vuyo recently, after he surprised her on set with flowers.

Taking to Twitter this week, Renate posted a photo of her holding a bouquet of pink and white roses next to The Queen actor.

“Thank you so much, love,” she wrote.

Vuyo showed off more of his romantic side with words of affirmation for his beau.

“Have a kick-*ss day superstar, break a leg,” he wrote.