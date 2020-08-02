TshisaLIVE

Vuyolwethu Ngcukana’s surprise for Renate Stuurman will leave you deep in the feels

02 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman.
Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman.
Though Covid-19 cases are increasing by the minute, there is still love in the time of corona, as actress Renate Stuurman and her bae Vuyo Ngcukana proved.

Renate showed her love and appreciation for Vuyo recently, after he surprised her on set with flowers.

Taking to Twitter this week, Renate posted a photo of her holding a bouquet of pink and white roses next to The Queen actor.

“Thank you so much, love,” she wrote.

Vuyo showed off more of his romantic side with words of affirmation for his beau.

“Have a kick-*ss day superstar, break a leg,” he wrote.

The couple are known for their cute moments and enviable dates.

They show their love for each other at every turn, and earlier this year were seen cosying up over dessert.

The pair were celebrating “good things” and “answered prayers,” over a candlelit dinner.

“Today my heart is bursting at the seams, with so many good things happening at once, answered prayers all around and a surprise dinner to celebrate. Thank you.”

The couple have been dating since 2018. News of their relationship was announced on Twitter through a series of intimate pics.

“This pretty lady Renate got jokes, and I’m here for the laughs,” said Vuyo at the time.

Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae

Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman are really living the life hey!
2 months ago

'I am happy with where I am' - Renate Stuurman on small screen return

Although Renate Stuurman is one of the most well-known actors in SA, she disappears for long periods from the small screen because she thrives on ...
2 years ago

Vuyo Ngcukana & Renate Stuurman confirm romance with cosy snaps

Vuyo and Renate are vey much in love with each other.
2 years ago

