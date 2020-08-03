IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with Jub Jub
'Have we ever interfered in your issues with Kelly Khumalo?' Charlie asked
Fans of Uyajola 99 have watched host Jub Jub receive everything from insults to threats to his life, but the clapback he got from Charlie this week left him speechless and the Twitter streets chaotic!
Charlie was exposed as an alleged cheater after Jub Jub and his crew had him under surveillance and then caught him red-handed at his side-chick's house.
The guy, despite the mounting evidence against him, and being in the presence of two women he's dating in front of the Uyajola cameras, still denied everything.
He told Thandeka the whole thing would have been resolved if only she asked him the right questions and added that he was actually at the house to sell insurance.
Charlie also cemented himself as one of the “speakers” at the upcoming fictitious men's conference after he gave Jub Jub a taste of his own medicine.
Annoyed, he straight up asked Jub Jub why he “inserts” himself into other people's business.
He wanted to know from Jub Jub if the people of Mzansi ever interfered in his issues with Kelly Khumalo, who Jub Jub used to date before he went to prison.
“Have we ever interfered in your issues with Kelly Khumalo?” he asked.
Jub Jub was stunned into an awkward silence and fans understood.
Kelly began trending literally minutes after Charlie asked the heated question.
Check out some of the reactions below.
