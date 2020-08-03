IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with Jub Jub

Fans of Uyajola 99 have watched host Jub Jub receive everything from insults to threats to his life, but the clapback he got from Charlie this week left him speechless and the Twitter streets chaotic!

Charlie was exposed as an alleged cheater after Jub Jub and his crew had him under surveillance and then caught him red-handed at his side-chick's house.

The guy, despite the mounting evidence against him, and being in the presence of two women he's dating in front of the Uyajola cameras, still denied everything.

He told Thandeka the whole thing would have been resolved if only she asked him the right questions and added that he was actually at the house to sell insurance.