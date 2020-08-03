TshisaLIVE

Manaka Ranaka on women 'prostituting' themselves for support from men

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
03 August 2020 - 07:00
Manaka Ranaka has urged women to be independent.
Manaka Ranaka has urged women to be independent.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has slammed women who “feel entitled” to their partner’s money, calling for them to be independent and get their own coins.

A fierce debate erupted on social media after a screenshot of a conversation where a man asked for bank account details before a phone number went viral.

Several people shared their views on this being the “norm”, with one person saying women should not be looking for handouts.

Joining the conversation, Manaka said she agreed that women should work for their own coins and that they should not feel entitled to other people’s money

“I can’t stand girls that feel entitled to other kids’ money,” she said.

She added that doing so was basically “prostituting” yourself.

“These girls think men have become employment instead they don’t see how they are prostituting themselves in the name of mojolo,” she wrote.

Also responding to the viral screenshot recently, comedian Celeste Ntuli said there needed to be an open discussion on women who “prostitute themselves” to get things from men.

“We must get rid of the mentality of wanting money from a man,” she told a follower.

However, Celeste dismissed suggestions that lobola should then go, because it is seen by some as a tradition of paying for a bride and a husband taking ownership of her.

“You are pushing it! Lobola comes after you have met and spent some time with someone that you love. Culture must remain culture, it is like a ring on the white wedding. All we need to do is to cut the white wedding because it’s not our culture and it is costly. A traditional wedding is still a wedding,” she said.

MORE

Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

The star claims white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Manaka Ranaka weighs in on mother who killed her four children

Manaka Ranaka was heartbroken at the reports.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Manaka Ranaka on xenophobic attacks: 'It makes me ashamed to be South African'

This violence needs to stop! Celebs weigh in with their thoughts on the issue..
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'd rather be a single mother' - Manaka Ranaka causes a stir with 'patriarchy' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X