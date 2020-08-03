WATCH | Veteran actress Candy Moloi laid to rest at emotional funeral service in Venda

Close friends and family members made their way to Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Sunday for the funeral service of late veteran actress Candy Moloi.

Candy, best known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died in a Pretoria hospital last Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

She is survived by her son Tshepo, daughter Lerato and two grandsons.

Memorial services were held in Gauteng and Limpopo ahead of her funeral on Sunday, when mourners paid their final respects to the star.

The funeral took place under Covid-19 restrictions, with social distancing observed and masks worn.

Her neighbours, friends, children and grandchildren all paid tribute to Candy

Lerato paid an emotional tribute, saying she had often dreamed her mother had died, but now that it is her reality she was heartbroken.

“My worry is going back to Johannesburg, having a dream of her dying, waking up and she is still not there. I don't know how I will handle that,” Lerato said.

She said her mother touched many lives and started many careers.

“I realised, while reading all the social media comments for my mother, I am very surprised at how many careers she started. So many people have come out and said 'this woman gave me my first gig. This woman gave me my first job. This woman gave me my first voice over'. She was a first for a lot of people.”

Lerato said her mother had been “ill for a very long time”.

“I am realising it was very unfair for me to want her to continue living,” she said, adding that her mom was full of life and would not have wanted to live in a state in which she could not have the same energy.

She said she felt her mother's presence and was stronger because of it.