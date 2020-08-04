TshisaLIVE

AKA slams Covid-19 relief fund for creatives: 'What am I gonna do with R2,200 a month?'

Says he doesn’t need it

04 August 2020 - 13:00
AKA says artists who spend R2,000 a week on ganja don't need what has been offered to them by the government.
AKA says artists who spend R2,000 a week on ganja don't need what has been offered to them by the government.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA, one of the country's most vocal celebs about the effect of Covid-19 and the lockdown, has criticised the decision by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to give creatives R2,200 a month for the next three months.

On Monday Mthethwa announced a second wave of relief funds for artists and employees in the arts industry, explaining that creatives can apply to potentially get R2,200 a month  to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and the locdown.

AKA weighed in on the decision, asking what he would do with this amount.

The rapper said the whole thing seemed “backwards” to him because, apparently, the people who calculated the amount didn't take into account the usual lifestyle of artists.

Why the f**k has it been designated to artists who spend that amount of money per week on ganja, and not given to people who actually need it? It’s all a** backwards.”

Some felt AKA was being “ungrateful” and that, compared to the R350 ordinary citizens get, R2,200 was a lot of money.

However, AKA was adamant the money would never be enough for him. He said he's not unemployed, nor retrenched.

“I am not retrenched and I am not unemployed. I am trying to not retrench people and I am self-employed. You guys are not going to force me to be grateful for R2k from the government. It does not mean s**t to me.”

'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown'

Rapper AKA has vented his frustration about the alleged crackdown on anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, adding that too many South Africans are ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA takes aim: 'Celebs are dumb, just like you'

The star also dished on why he won't announce his album release date.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

AKA: If you think celebs are the reason why ANC is in power, you're delusional

Basically AKA said, "But that sounds like a you problem..."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Fans not impressed by AKA 'hijacking' global women’s social media challenge

LOL! AKA just couldn't resist ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X