AKA slams Covid-19 relief fund for creatives: 'What am I gonna do with R2,200 a month?'

Rapper AKA, one of the country's most vocal celebs about the effect of Covid-19 and the lockdown, has criticised the decision by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to give creatives R2,200 a month for the next three months.

On Monday Mthethwa announced a second wave of relief funds for artists and employees in the arts industry, explaining that creatives can apply to potentially get R2,200 a month to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and the locdown.

AKA weighed in on the decision, asking what he would do with this amount.

The rapper said the whole thing seemed “backwards” to him because, apparently, the people who calculated the amount didn't take into account the usual lifestyle of artists.

“Why the f**k has it been designated to artists who spend that amount of money per week on ganja, and not given to people who actually need it? It’s all a** backwards.”