AKA slams Covid-19 relief fund for creatives: 'What am I gonna do with R2,200 a month?'
Says he doesn’t need it
Rapper AKA, one of the country's most vocal celebs about the effect of Covid-19 and the lockdown, has criticised the decision by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to give creatives R2,200 a month for the next three months.
On Monday Mthethwa announced a second wave of relief funds for artists and employees in the arts industry, explaining that creatives can apply to potentially get R2,200 a month to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and the locdown.
AKA weighed in on the decision, asking what he would do with this amount.
The rapper said the whole thing seemed “backwards” to him because, apparently, the people who calculated the amount didn't take into account the usual lifestyle of artists.
“Why the f**k has it been designated to artists who spend that amount of money per week on ganja, and not given to people who actually need it? It’s all a** backwards.”
Some felt AKA was being “ungrateful” and that, compared to the R350 ordinary citizens get, R2,200 was a lot of money.
However, AKA was adamant the money would never be enough for him. He said he's not unemployed, nor retrenched.
“I am not retrenched and I am not unemployed. I am trying to not retrench people and I am self-employed. You guys are not going to force me to be grateful for R2k from the government. It does not mean s**t to me.”
