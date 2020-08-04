Anele hits back at trending AGAIN for Kelly Rowland hate

Radio personality Anele Mdoda found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday when fans again dragged her into a conversation about US star Kelly Rowland.

It's been more than nine months since Anele first faced the social media firing squad for her comments about Kelly, suggesting the American singer was not as good looking as many people believed.

Since then any time Kelly posts a pic living her best life, Anele is mentioned on the TLs.

It happened again this week when Kelly shared a snap of herself in Beyonce's Black Is King.

The 947 star was having none of it, and shared a screenshot of a conversation suggesting that Kelly's “fans” were more obsessed with her than their idol.

Anele poked the bear by claiming Kelly “would literally be the next Beyoncé” if her fans were as loyal to the US star as they were to dragging her.