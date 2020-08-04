TshisaLIVE

Anele hits back at trending AGAIN for Kelly Rowland hate

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 August 2020 - 11:00
Anele Mdoda continues to get dragged for her comments about US star Kelly Rowland.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio personality Anele Mdoda found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday when fans again dragged her into a conversation about US star Kelly Rowland.

It's been more than nine months since Anele first faced the social media firing squad for her comments about Kelly, suggesting the American singer was not as good looking as many people believed.

Since then any time Kelly posts a pic living her best life, Anele is mentioned on the TLs.

It happened again this week when Kelly shared a snap of herself in Beyonce's Black Is King.

The 947 star was having none of it, and shared a screenshot of a conversation suggesting that Kelly's “fans” were more obsessed with her than their idol.

Anele poked the bear by claiming Kelly “would literally be the next Beyoncé” if her fans were as loyal to the US star as they were to dragging her.

The trickle of reaction became a tsunami after Anele's comment about Kelly's fans divided them.

Some agreed with Anele, while others claimed the star was being “rude” and a “bully”.

Anele said she would not be chased off social media by the insults hurled at her.

“I can't be bullied and it pains them. The day you think you going to run me off Twitter,  I will be here all day long. I need to go make dinner soon, but you get my point. Another thing I have since learnt about this app is you must reply but never tag them,” she wrote.

She encouraged those who criticised her to use the same energy when supporting Kelly.

Earlier this year, Anele hit back at a fan's suggestions that her comments about Kelly harm her career.

“It's good to take the trash out every now and then, my love,” she told the follower.

In January Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux tweeted a picture of Kelly and wrote: “I am reminded of the day Anele said Kelly Rowland is ugly”.

Anele responded by suggesting the account was only validated by data and couldn't help but talk about her.

“The year is 2056 and your adv, who is only validated by data, is still tweeting about me.”

