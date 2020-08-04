Candice Modiselle slams people 'whining' over the return of 'Idols SA'
“Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy,” she said.
Media personality Candice Modiselle failed to hide her frustration after a tweep suggested that a petition be started to “ban” Idols SA, lambasting people who aren't mindful of the fact that shows like Idols provide employment for tons of people.
After the first episode of the latest season, the show's return was met with mixed reaction from people on Twitter, as per norm. Candice decided to create a teachable moment after a tweet about banning the singing competition popped up on her TL.
“Sis, let me educate you ... Yeah sure, you don’t like the show, but you’re also asking to 'ban' the cast & crew that eat off of this production. Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy,” she said.
Candice went on to advise the tweep to just change the channel like most people do when they don't like a TV show.
“Just don't watch.”
Sis, let me educate you... Yeah sure, you don’t like the show, but you’re also asking to “ban” the cast & crew that eat off of this production. Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy. Just don’t watch 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/gFU8ufJhIV— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 3, 2020
When other people who shared the same sentiments with the tweep tried to come for Candice, she made sure they understood that she wasn't going to be bullied on her TL.
She also told them exactly where to get off with their “unsubstantiated” opinions and defended the show from their comments that it was “bad TV”.
“Where have you ever heard of people getting a show cancelled because they simply don’t like it? It’s not because it’s a ‘bad product’, it’s not infringing on any human right, nothing remotely offensive. Which school of film and television did you graduate from? No man, stop.”
Where have you ever heard of people getting a show cancelled because they simply don’t like it? 😂💀 It’s not because it’s a ‘bad product’, it’s not infringing on any human right, nothing remotely offensive. Which school of film and television did you graduate from? No man, stop. https://t.co/gLwFPjCWo2— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 3, 2020