TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle slams people 'whining' over the return of 'Idols SA'

“Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy,” she said.

04 August 2020 - 14:00
Candice Modiselle slammed "entitled" people.
Candice Modiselle slammed "entitled" people.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media personality Candice Modiselle failed to hide her frustration after a tweep suggested that a petition be started to “ban” Idols SA, lambasting people who aren't mindful of the fact that shows like Idols provide employment for tons of people.

After the first episode of the latest season, the show's return was met with mixed reaction from people on Twitter, as per norm. Candice decided to create a teachable moment after a tweet about banning the singing competition popped up on her TL.

Sis, let me educate you ... Yeah sure, you don’t like the show, but you’re also asking to 'ban' the cast & crew that eat off of this production. Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy,” she said.

Candice went on to advise the tweep to just change the channel like most people do when they don't like a TV show.

“Just don't watch.”

When other people who shared the same sentiments with the tweep tried to come for Candice, she made sure they understood that she wasn't going to be bullied on her TL.

She also told them exactly where to get off with their “unsubstantiated” opinions and defended the show from their comments that it was “bad TV”.

“Where have you ever heard of people getting a show cancelled because they simply don’t like it? It’s not because it’s a ‘bad product’, it’s not infringing on any human right, nothing remotely offensive. Which school of film and television did you graduate from? No man, stop.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Candice Modiselle's ready to give less of herself: I’ve been the strong friend for too long

"As someone who’s previously struggled with codependency and overcommitting to my relationships at my own expense, I’m learning to say 'Not now', ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LOL! Candice Modiselle got a DM from a guy who ghosted her 5 years ago

Talk about waiting ages for a reply.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sexual coercion is a form of assault: Candice Modiselle

"I pray we become the generation of parents, mentors and guardians that teach the ones that follow us everything there is to know about consent."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Candice Modiselle wants y'all to stop looking at social media to validate your relationship

"There’s no 'one size fits all' approach to love and relationships."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X