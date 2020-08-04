Candice Modiselle slams people 'whining' over the return of 'Idols SA'

Media personality Candice Modiselle failed to hide her frustration after a tweep suggested that a petition be started to “ban” Idols SA, lambasting people who aren't mindful of the fact that shows like Idols provide employment for tons of people.

After the first episode of the latest season, the show's return was met with mixed reaction from people on Twitter, as per norm. Candice decided to create a teachable moment after a tweet about banning the singing competition popped up on her TL.

“Sis, let me educate you ... Yeah sure, you don’t like the show, but you’re also asking to 'ban' the cast & crew that eat off of this production. Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy,” she said.

Candice went on to advise the tweep to just change the channel like most people do when they don't like a TV show.

“Just don't watch.”