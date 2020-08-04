Lady Zamar: Admire Beyoncé's greatness, but forge your own path to success

While the world continues to celebrate Beyoncé's Black is King, Lady Zamar has encouraged fans to look to the star and make their own path to success.

Bey brought the world to a standstill at the weekend with the premiere of her visual album, featuring several SA stars. Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze, Moonchild, Busiswa, Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola and Mary Twala all made significant appearances on the project.

Bey was applauded for the film, but Lady Zamar warned those who thought emulating the star was the only way to success.

“Beyoncé is [an] icon but she has forged her own path. One has to admire but not emulate. She believes in herself, her people do too. You gotta believe in yourself and find people who believe the way you do,” she explained.

She added that “greatness is a choice you make long before the opportunity presents itself.”

“Greatness isn’t things or circumstances that already exist. Greatness is a mindset, a decision that no matter what, no matter how hard, no matter the obstacles. Being iconic doesn’t mean you don’t have problems or issues. It means you know your worth. You know the end game,” she explained.

She said that the path to greatness was a lonely one, filled with troubles.

“With greatness, legend and iconic comes great sacrifice, trouble, problems. The higher you soar, the harder it gets, the more challenges you’re going to meet. Do not give up. A life so iconic is a reward for persistence, perseverance, long suffering, overcoming and faith.”