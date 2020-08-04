TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar: Admire Beyoncé's greatness, but forge your own path to success

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 August 2020 - 08:00
Lady Zamar says Bey is an inspiration but shouldn't be emulated.
Lady Zamar says Bey is an inspiration but shouldn't be emulated.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

While the world continues to celebrate Beyoncé's Black is King, Lady Zamar has encouraged fans to look to the star and make their own path to success.

Bey brought the world to a standstill at the weekend with the premiere of her visual album, featuring several SA stars. Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze, Moonchild, Busiswa, Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola and Mary Twala all made significant appearances on the project.

Bey was applauded for the film, but Lady Zamar warned those who thought emulating the star was the only way to success.

Beyoncé is [an] icon but she has forged her own path. One has to admire but not emulate. She believes in herself, her people do too. You gotta believe in yourself and find people who believe the way you do,” she explained.

She added that “greatness is a choice you make long before the opportunity presents itself.”

“Greatness isn’t things or circumstances that already exist. Greatness is a mindset, a decision that no matter what, no matter how hard, no matter the obstacles. Being iconic doesn’t mean you don’t have problems or issues. It means you know your worth. You know the end game,” she explained.

She said that the path to greatness was a lonely one, filled with troubles.

“With greatness, legend and iconic comes great sacrifice, trouble, problems. The higher you soar, the harder it gets, the more challenges you’re going to meet. Do not give up. A life so iconic is a reward for persistence, perseverance, long suffering, overcoming and faith.”

READ MORE

Lady Zamar slams govt officials for stealing funds meant to help desperate South Africans

"Cry my beloved country."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Somizi is super proud of his mom.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'It shaped the way we see art:' Mpumalanga trainees who worked on 'Black Is King'

Ten Mpumalanga trainees who got to work on 'Black is King' said they will use the experience in their future pursuits in the film industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X