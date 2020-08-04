Nandi Madida bags first Sama just days after featuring in 'Black Is King'

While 2020 has served the entire world flames, things aren't looking too bad for actress and musician Nandi Madida, who on Monday walked away with her first Sama.

The opening night of the Samas kicked off on Monday evening with winners in nine categories announced.

The night's big winner was Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble, who walked away with Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony.

But most of the buzz centred on Nandi, who walked away with the Best Collaboration award for her hit single Say U Will with rapper K.O.

The star was over the moon about the win and took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“No guys! Wait! Is this even real? I worked with the beautiful, kind and iconic Beyoncé who picked me to be in her historical visual album and then I win a SAMA. God and the ancestors are truly showing off! Thank you guys so much for your love! Thank you! I love you!” she wrote.