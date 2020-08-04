Nandi Madida bags first Sama just days after featuring in 'Black Is King'
She keeps slaying!
While 2020 has served the entire world flames, things aren't looking too bad for actress and musician Nandi Madida, who on Monday walked away with her first Sama.
The opening night of the Samas kicked off on Monday evening with winners in nine categories announced.
The night's big winner was Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble, who walked away with Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony.
But most of the buzz centred on Nandi, who walked away with the Best Collaboration award for her hit single Say U Will with rapper K.O.
The star was over the moon about the win and took to Twitter to share her excitement.
“No guys! Wait! Is this even real? I worked with the beautiful, kind and iconic Beyoncé who picked me to be in her historical visual album and then I win a SAMA. God and the ancestors are truly showing off! Thank you guys so much for your love! Thank you! I love you!” she wrote.
Whaaaaaaaaatttt!!! This is UNREAL! Thank you to everyone who supported! Love you all ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/4wSxZ7EXBn— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) August 3, 2020
The award comes just days after Nandi lit up screens worldwide with her role as Nala on Beyoncé new visual album Black Is King.
It earned the star rave reviews from fans across the globe and a feature by E! Entertainment that predicted she would be one of brightest talents to come out of Africa in the next few months.
The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run over five days between August 3 and 7, at 9.30pm. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.
Fans can watch the ceremony on streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
Here's a full list of winners from the first night of the awards:
Newcomer of the Year:
Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony
Best African Indigenous Faith Album:
Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela by Amadodana Ase Wesile
Best Jazz Album:
Queen Nandi: The African Symphony by Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble
Best Maskandi Album:
Upopayi by Thokozani Langa
Best Traditional Music Album:
Ungabanaki by Qadasi & Maqhinga
Best Collaboration:
Say U Will by K.O featuring Nandi Madida
Best Traditional Faith Music Album:
Calvary by Dumi Mkokstad
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album:
Sterker by Riana Nel
Rest of Africa Award:
A Good Time by Davido (Nigeria)