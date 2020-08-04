TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a 's**t human'

“Guys she doesn’t know who took her through varsity so she isn’t in the wrong. It just cut me DEEP after reading that,” Prince Kaybee said.

04 August 2020 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Prince Kaybee was hurt by a comment on Twitter.
Prince Kaybee was hurt by a comment on Twitter.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Of all the cyber-jabs Prince Kaybee has been hit with in his various twars, it was the words from an unidentified beneficiary of his academic sponsorship that left him in his feels.

In a now deleted tweet, Prince Kaybee revealed that in the midst of the recent twars he's been landing himself in with musician Anga Makubalo, he ran into an unexpected tweet that left him properly hacked.

“The time I was trending, when people were bashing me, I went through all the comments. To my surprise I bumped into a tweet from someone who I have been privately funding their varsity fees for the past four years. She tweeted: “Kabelo is a s**t human being,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee's fans dragged the unidentified girl for hours on end saying she's ungrateful and should essentially be cut off.

However, the Gugulethu hitmaker said there was no way the girl could have known that he was her academic sponsor.

He also admitted that despite knowing that the girl has no idea what he's done for her, he was hurt that she would refer to him in that way.

The DJ also reminded fans that his retirement from DJ'ing is closer than most people would like to think.

According to a conversation with one of his followers, he hopes to be out of the game by 40.

He didn't specify if that means only DJ'ing, or from music altogether.

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media

Prince Kaybee has asked fans to help him find the singer in the video
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Awards and 'huge insecurities'! Inside Prince Kaybee & Anga Makubalo’s fiery twar

This twar was messy AF!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Rethabile Khumalo speaks out about song mishap with Prince Kaybee

Rethabile says fans can look forward to her collabo with Prince Kaybee sometime soon!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

If Prince Kaybee bags Samas Song of the Year, he will 'give it to Master KG'

Mzansi wondered why Prince Kaybee would want to do that for Master KG?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Gatvol 'Uyajola 99's Charlie drags Kelly K into confrontation with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee asks fans to find this singer who went viral on social media TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X