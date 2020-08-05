Florence Masebe & Hulisani Ravele: 'Covid-19 saved us from the women's month lunches'

Hulisani shared similar sentiments, and went a step further to suggest that perhaps August 2020 is the right time to shift the focus to matters that need attention, like equal payment for women and men.

“Dear corporates, spare your female employees these Women's Day brunches and talks and soirées blah blah, and just use that money to bump up their salary packages to their male counterparts. That's how you can celebrate women, that's how you can honour them. Thanks,” Hulisani said.

While most women seemed to agree with Hulisani, some men weren't on the same page.

Besides asking where it was happening, they argued that perhaps things like the “racial payment gap” should get more immediate attention.

Obvs, Hulisani wasn't here for any of that type of talk on her TL, and she directed them to the graphic below.