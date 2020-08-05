TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe & Hulisani Ravele: 'Covid-19 saved us from the women's month lunches'

Spare women the August brunches and 'bump up their salaries'

05 August 2020 - 07:00
Most women loved the ideas put forward by Hulisani Ravele on Twitter.
Presenter Hulisani Ravele and veteran actress Florence Masebe are thankful Covid-19 has pressed pause on the lunches, brunches and soirées dedicated to women every August, and hope the focus shifts to the changes women need.

August is women's month in SA and is usually filled with events to “celebrate” women. However, the pandemic has ensured 2020 is treated differently, thanks to lockdown regulations.

Covid-19 saved us from the women's month lunches,” Florence tweeted.

Hulisani shared similar sentiments, and went a step further to suggest that perhaps August 2020 is the right time to shift the focus to matters that need attention, like equal payment for women and men.

Dear corporates, spare your female employees  these Women's Day brunches and talks and soirées blah blah, and just use that money to bump up their salary packages to their male counterparts. That's how you can celebrate women, that's how you can honour them. Thanks,” Hulisani said.

While most women seemed to agree with Hulisani, some men weren't on the same page.

Besides asking where it was happening, they argued that perhaps things like the “racial payment gap” should get more immediate attention.

Obvs, Hulisani wasn't here for any of that type of talk on her TL, and she directed them to the graphic below.

Here are some of the reactions from women who felt Hulisani and Florence were preaching to the choir!

