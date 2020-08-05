TshisaLIVE

'It felt like my heart had broken' - family devastated by 'Muvhango' actor Arthur Mbambo's death

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
05 August 2020 - 13:34
Actor Arthur Mbambo died at the weekend in a Johannesburg hospital.
Actor Arthur Mbambo died at the weekend in a Johannesburg hospital.
Image: Muvhango's Facebook

Mbali Mbambo, daughter of veteran actor, Arthur Mbambo, has been left devastated by her father's death, telling TshisaLIVE that when she got the call her “heart dropped”. 

“I would speak to him daily on WhatsApp and he would give me such hope that he was doing well and was going to pull through. I don't know what changed because suddenly I got a call that he was no more. It felt like my heart had broken.”

Arthur, best known for his role as Thandaza's father Mnyamane Buthelezi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died in a Johannesburg hospital last weekend after a long illness.

He had been admitted to hospital two weeks ago after his health took a turn for the worse.

“It was all so sudden. He went into hospital and because of Covid-19 we couldn't visit him. That was the last time we saw him. I spoke to him the day before his passing and he said he was OK and was being looked after by doctors. He told us that we shouldn't worry about him,” Mbali added.

She said before his hospitalisation, Arthur had lost a brother and was not able to attend the funeral.

Mbali added that their family were “devastated” by the death and were trying to make sense of everything.

“I will always remember how he looked after me. He named me after a flower and I will always be his Mbali.”

Arthur started his career in the 1980s and went on to feature in several TV and films, including as Frank Tshabalala on the SABC1 drama series Tshisa. He also appeared in Mzansi and Soul Buddyz.

In a statement, Muvhango's producers paid tribute to the star.

“Word of Mouth Pictures and Muvhango wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Mbambo’s family,” reads the statement.

He will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Friday.

READ MORE

Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy cancer battle

Candy Moloi died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | 'I pleaded with her to not leave': Lerato Zah Moloi bids farewell to her mom Candy Moloi

"Mama, I release you. Good night"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Veteran actor Allen Booi has died

The star, who featured in several major productions, died at his Johannesburg home on Monday morning.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'The tree has fallen': We will never forget Ma Mary Twala & will celebrate her legacy

Legendary South African actress Mary Twala died on Saturday
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X