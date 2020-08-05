Pearl Thusi hits back at claims she can’t call herself a 'brown skin girl'

Actress Pearl Thusi landed on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after trolls decided her light complexion exempts her from calling herself a “brown skinned girl”.

As conversations around Beyoncé's Black Is King continue, there has been renewed love for some of the songs from the The Gift: Lion King album.

The music video for the black girl magic anthem, Brown Skin Girl, has reignited debate around colourism, and Pearl was dragged into the debate after she posted a picture of herself with the song as her caption.

