Pearl Thusi hits back at claims she can’t call herself a 'brown skin girl'
Actress Pearl Thusi landed on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after trolls decided her light complexion exempts her from calling herself a “brown skinned girl”.
As conversations around Beyoncé's Black Is King continue, there has been renewed love for some of the songs from the The Gift: Lion King album.
The music video for the black girl magic anthem, Brown Skin Girl, has reignited debate around colourism, and Pearl was dragged into the debate after she posted a picture of herself with the song as her caption.
Check the picture below.
Instead of celebrating the actress and her unique beauty, tweeps got into a debate about Pearl's "blackness", and her right to identify as a brown skinned girl.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Girl!!! she literally says "you need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin. Pretty like LUPITA when the cameras close in" and besides her mother and daughters the video *only* has dark skinned woman. So yes, it's for darker black woman who are referred to as brown.— YT: Mysteries with Amy (@ocasionallyAmy) August 5, 2020
Pearl Thusi didn’t have no issues with the “Zulu & yellow” portrayal of her, which had all sorts of colorism & tribalism undertones. On top of that instead of acknowledging her privilege she chooses to play dumb.— Ningi (@Ningi_carmelo) August 5, 2020
It’s Pearl Thusi changing the lyrics to “skin just like Pearl’s” for me 😭😭😭 I—— Nayvadius Prime (@sipzandthingz) August 5, 2020
The commitment to missing the point? Outstanding.
Pearl wasn't here for the debate and subtly clapped back at her haters.
Sis won't be slowed down by people who have a problem with her.
“People who don’t like you will even hate how you blink. Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you."
People who don’t like you will even hate how you blink.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 4, 2020
Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you.
And the want you to stop and address their issues with you to slow you down. KEEP MOVING!
I’m a Phoenix babe, I need that fire. I got this.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 4, 2020
(Also I know exactly how to troll them 😂) https://t.co/NkpY7gCnc8