Pearl Thusi hits back at claims she can’t call herself a 'brown skin girl'

05 August 2020 - 12:00
Pearl Thusi ain't got time for debates about her complexion.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi landed on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after trolls decided her light complexion exempts her from calling herself a “brown skinned girl”.

As conversations around Beyoncé's Black Is King continue, there has been renewed love for some of the songs from the The Gift: Lion King album.

The music video for the black girl magic anthem, Brown Skin Girl, has reignited debate  around colourism, and Pearl was dragged into the debate after she posted a picture of herself with the song as her caption.

Check the picture below.

Instead of celebrating the actress and her unique beauty, tweeps got into a debate about Pearl's "blackness", and her right to identify as a brown skinned girl.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Pearl wasn't here for the debate and subtly clapped back at her haters.

Sis won't be slowed down by people who have a problem with her.

People who don’t like you will even hate how you blink. Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you."

