Pearl Thusi implores Africans to help Zimbabweans 'without measuring' what they've done to help themselves

Pearl was quickly put off when one tweep suggested that Zimbabweans seemed “chilled” about changing their situation.

She then asked South Africans to pledge their help to Zimbabweans without questioning what they have done to help change their situation.

“You know, this type of thinking is what happens when good people allow bad things to happen. Zimbabwean people are so humble and kind that it must be really bad for them to have even reached this stage. Just do what’s right without measuring someone else’s abilities.”

For Pearl, African lives matter and as such even the loss of one life is one too many.