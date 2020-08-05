Prince Kaybee hits back at haters shading his Male Artist of Year Sama win

Despite all his cyber twars and unending beefs with other musicians, it appears Prince Kaybee's music managed to speak for itself and won him the 2020 Male Artist of Year award at the SA Music Awards.

The DJ walked away as one of the night's big winners after bagging the coveted award, and he had a young word for all the people who didn't think he deserved the win.

“There by the winner's corner there are strategies being discussed about the next win, but there by the loser's corner the gossip about winners is all they do,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.

Prince beat Benjamin Dube and Samthing Soweto to win the award.