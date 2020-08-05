TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee hits back at haters shading his Male Artist of Year Sama win

05 August 2020 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee had some words for haters after his Sama win.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Despite all his cyber twars and unending beefs with other musicians, it appears Prince Kaybee's music managed to speak for itself and won him the 2020 Male Artist of Year award at the SA Music Awards.

The DJ walked away as one of the night's big winners after bagging the coveted award, and he had a young word for all the people who didn't think he deserved the win.

There by the winner's corner there are strategies being discussed about the next win, but there by the loser's corner the gossip about winners is all they do,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.

Prince beat Benjamin Dube and Samthing Soweto to win the award.

Another big winner was Bishop Benjamin Dube, who took home the Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for Glory In His Presence. The bishop also received a Sama26 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Samthing Soweto walked away with the Best Afro-Pop Album award for Isphithiphithi, which people were super excited about on social media.

The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run at 9.30pm over five days between August 3 and 7. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.

Fans can watch the ceremony on the streaming service My Muze by Vodacom amd Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Here's a full list of winners from the first night of the awards:

Best Afro Pop Album:

Isphithiphithi by Samthing Soweto

Best Reggae Album:

True Stories by Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda

Best African Adult Contemporary Album:

Folklore-Chapter 1 by Pilani Bubu

Best Adult Contemporary Album:

Africa by Ndlovu Youth Choir

Best R &B/Soul Album:

My Heart To Your Soul by Lungisa Xhamela

Best Alternative Music Album:

Cult Pop by Lo-Ghost

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:

Glory In His Presence by Benjamin Dube

Male Artist of the Year:

Prince Kaybee for Re Mmino.

