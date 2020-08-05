TshisaLIVE

Tina Knowles: Beyoncé shared the sad news about the legend Mary Twala

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
05 August 2020 - 09:00
Mary Twala played the role of Rafiki on 'Black Is King'.
Image: Disney +/ Black Is King

Beyoncé's mother said the megastar has shared the sad news of Ma Mary Twala's death, and offered her condolences.

Mary played the role of Rafiki on Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King. In one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the film, Ma Mary blesses and raises the main character.

It has since been revealed that the project was one of the last Ma Mary did before her death in a Johannesburg hospital last month.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Ma Mary as a “wonderful legend”

“It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace,” Tina said.

Scandal US star Kerry Washington also shared her shock at the news, and said she was “sending prayers”.

Mary's son, Somizi, took to social media to praise his mother and share how proud he was of the moment.

“I can't stop crying with pride. What a legend, and I call her my mother,” he wrote.

