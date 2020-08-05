Tina Knowles: Beyoncé shared the sad news about the legend Mary Twala
Beyoncé's mother said the megastar has shared the sad news of Ma Mary Twala's death, and offered her condolences.
Mary played the role of Rafiki on Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King. In one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the film, Ma Mary blesses and raises the main character.
Mary Twala. Rafiki.— Mmatsatsi. (@Tsatsi_N) August 2, 2020
This scene did it for me. Perfect.
"Salutations to survivors of the world
The elders are tired
To God we belong
To God we return" 🕊️#BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/WAoPIkQLs8
It has since been revealed that the project was one of the last Ma Mary did before her death in a Johannesburg hospital last month.
Taking to social media on Tuesday, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Ma Mary as a “wonderful legend”
“It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace,” Tina said.
Scandal US star Kerry Washington also shared her shock at the news, and said she was “sending prayers”.
View this post on Instagram
Beyonce shared the sad news about this wonderful legend Mary Twala , who played the elder in the film ( Rafiki) that she had passed on❤️ It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says “the elders are tired” May she REST In Eternal Peace ❤️Ms Twala was born on Sept 14,1939 in Soweto,South Africa . She died July 4, 2020 in Johannesburg. ❤️
Mary's son, Somizi, took to social media to praise his mother and share how proud he was of the moment.
“I can't stop crying with pride. What a legend, and I call her my mother,” he wrote.