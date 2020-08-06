TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda: What’s sad about Covid is how fast people are to be back at work after losing loved ones

06 August 2020 - 07:00
Anele Mdoda has shared her frustration about Covid.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele/YouTube

Even though Covid-19 continues to take thousands of lives and is disrupting millions of other lives in SA, the struggle to find a healthy balance is still hard to achieve for most corporates and radio presenter Anele Mdoda has expressed how much the situation frustrates her.

Anele took to Twitter recently to share some of the observations she's made about how both employers and employees are trying to adjust to the new normal and how it's crazy what both are expected to sacrifice.

What's so sad about this Covid-19 pandemic is how quickly people are expected to bounce back to work after losing loved ones because (a) everyone is desensitised to death and (b), businesses are going through a lot, so all hands on deck.”

The radio presenter encouraged people to be careful of how they address and treat each other in these drastic circumstances.

“Handle your colleagues with care. It's wild,” she said.

Tweeps commented on her tweet with their personal experiences.

Some expressed gratitude that they were employed by companies that prioritise their health, both physical and mental, while others expressed their sadness at some of the inhumane situations the pandemic has left them in at their workplaces.

See some of the comments below.

