Innocent Sadiki on making a living during Covid-19: 'No option isn't dangerous'

Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki has spoken candidly about the fears of working as an artist during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has shared what has helped her navigate this difficult time.

For the actress, the fear of Covid-19 quickly matched up to the fear of what would happen if she didn't pluck up the courage and find a way to work and be productive.

“It's been hard, I must say, especially when it come to work. I'm a freelance actor and an influencer, Covid-19 has affected not only many productions but also many brands, and that in turn affects me as an artist. I was glad to go back to work, to be honest - just because my family needs to eat and life continues with or without us,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“There is no option that isn't dangerous, so even though we are fearful, we have to do what needs to be done to live, to survive.”

Innocent said she's heard stories of people who can't figure out how or when they contracted the virus, which for her only further proves that as long as one has to go out and work, the risk is always there.