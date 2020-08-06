Innocent Sadiki on making a living during Covid-19: 'No option isn't dangerous'
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki has spoken candidly about the fears of working as an artist during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has shared what has helped her navigate this difficult time.
For the actress, the fear of Covid-19 quickly matched up to the fear of what would happen if she didn't pluck up the courage and find a way to work and be productive.
“It's been hard, I must say, especially when it come to work. I'm a freelance actor and an influencer, Covid-19 has affected not only many productions but also many brands, and that in turn affects me as an artist. I was glad to go back to work, to be honest - just because my family needs to eat and life continues with or without us,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“There is no option that isn't dangerous, so even though we are fearful, we have to do what needs to be done to live, to survive.”
Innocent said she's heard stories of people who can't figure out how or when they contracted the virus, which for her only further proves that as long as one has to go out and work, the risk is always there.
As an actress, who has to be on set with a group of people at any given time, Innocent has resorted to simply doing what she can and keeping the faith.
“All one can do is keep a positive attitude, great hygiene practices and just pray that God protects us every day when we step out of our homes. It's hard, really hard, because it's not only about me, the person taking the risk - it's also about my family,” she said, adding that she doesn't want 2020 to go to “waste”.
Together with her twin sister, media personality Milly Mashile, they have been hard at work growing their YouTube channel and shooting content.
Their latest project, Twin Talk, is a online talk show about all things twins. The twins, who are known as the Centtwinz, feature guests who are also twins and look into their unique journeys. Innocent said she is super proud of the project.
“We've always wanted to do something about twins and build a twin community. Through this show we have a long-term plan and we see ourselves eventually even having festivals. It's going to be fun as we break misconceptions about twins and explore other things people might not know about being a twin.”
Check out their YouTube channel: