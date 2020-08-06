It's all about legacy! Riky Rick believes his dad would be proud of his latest billboard

Riky Rick shared an emotional moment for him as he captured the billboard for his barbershop business and he's certain his late father is beaming with pride from heaven.

The rapper has shared that one of the best decisions of his life was getting into business with Sheldon of Legends Barber and when he saw their latest billboard, he couldn't help but get emotional.

“My father probably smiling from heaven right now. Not because I'm on another billboard, but because I'm on a billboard for something my children will actually inherit one day,” he said.

The rapper, whose face has adorned plenty of other billboards before, said he was immensely proud that this billboard and the business it is advertising was all about his legacy. Plus, the fact that it is 100% black-owned and operated was the cherry on top.

Everyone who has listened to the man talk in an interview and even to his songs knows just how important ownership is to him. The Boss Zonke hitmaker is also the founder of music festival Cotton Fest and record label Cotton Club Records.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the rapper revealed that owning his power and brand also helped him to create his craft from a place of freedom and that is what was going to build his empire.

“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”

Read the rest of his post below: