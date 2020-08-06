TshisaLIVE

It's all about legacy! Riky Rick believes his dad would be proud of his latest billboard

06 August 2020 - 18:00
Riky Rick is a doting dad and he's proud that he will leave his children with generational wealth.
Riky Rick is a doting dad and he's proud that he will leave his children with generational wealth.
Image: Via Instagram

Riky Rick shared an emotional moment for him as he captured the billboard for his barbershop business and he's certain his late father is beaming with pride from heaven.

The rapper has shared that one of the best decisions of his life was getting into business with Sheldon of Legends Barber and when he saw their latest billboard, he couldn't help but get emotional.

My father probably smiling from heaven right now. Not because I'm on another billboard, but because I'm on a billboard for something my children will actually inherit one day,” he said.

The rapper, whose face has adorned plenty of other billboards before, said he was immensely proud that this billboard and the business it is advertising was all about his legacy. Plus, the fact that it is 100% black-owned and operated was the cherry on top.

Everyone who has listened to the man talk in an interview and even to his songs knows just how important ownership is to him. The Boss Zonke hitmaker is also the founder of music festival Cotton Fest and record label Cotton Club Records.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the rapper revealed that owning his power and brand also helped him to create his craft from a place of freedom and that is what was going to build his empire.

“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”

Read the rest of his post below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Riky Rick wants music labels to 'free the black lives' held hostage with 'slave contracts'

"... will you please free the young artists that are fighting to be released from exploitative slave contracts?"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

"Chief ... it’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Riky Rick defends his comments in #AKAvsSizwe twar after Twitter drags him

Riky Rick also wanted to make it clear that he wasn't on anyone's side
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Four local celebs who have tested for coronavirus

"It was meant to be 48 hours but ended up taking 10 days"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  5. TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X