SA hip-hop celebrates Yanga Chief's Sama win, as he dedicates it to his dad
The third night of the SA Music Awards brought a range of emotions for viewers who celebrated Yanga Chief's Best Hip-Hop Album win but had some qualms about other winners.
For the first time in a while, most people agreed that the winner for the Best Hip-Hop Album was truly deserving, and the social media streets reflected that as they celebrated Yanga Chief.
The rapper had a great night all round as he kicked off the third instalment of the awards' virtual show with a hot performance and a few minutes later bagged an award for his project Becoming A Popstar.
He dedicated his win to his late father and thanked God for the blessing.
“I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in God! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA hip-hop,” he said.
I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in GOD!! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA HIP HOP. To the moon we go 🌙. Just became a POPSTAR!!! Baby! Thank You South Ah!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾 #BestHipHop #SAMA26— #uTatakho (@ItsYangaChief) August 5, 2020
Mlindo the Vocalist was honoured as the Best Selling Artist for his debut album Emakhaya, while popular gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration continued their domination in the Best Selling DVD category when they secured it for Volume 23 Live at CTICC.
Other big winners include Kurt Darren, who picked up the Beste Pop Album award for #Partyjiedier, and Matthew Mole, who took Best Pop Album for Ghost.
However, it was DJ Tira's win that got a lot of tongues wagging.
The DJ beat stiff competition, including hitmakers Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, to be declared the winner of Best Kwaito Album for Ikhenani. This year, the category included acts from the gqom and amapiano genres.
The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run over five days between August 3 and 7, at 9.30pm. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.
Fans can watch the ceremony on streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
Here's a full list of winners from the third night of the awards:
Best Kwaito Album:
Ikhenani by DJ Tira
Beste Pop Album:
#Partytjiedier by Kurt Darren
Best Pop Album:
Ghost by Mathew Mole
Best Hip Hop Album:
Becoming A Popstar by Yanga Chief
Best Selling DVD:
Volume 23 Live at CTICC by Joyous Celebration
Best Selling Artist:
Mlindo the Vocalist for Emakhaya
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Dan Tshanda