SA hip-hop celebrates Yanga Chief's Sama win, as he dedicates it to his dad

The third night of the SA Music Awards brought a range of emotions for viewers who celebrated Yanga Chief's Best Hip-Hop Album win but had some qualms about other winners.

For the first time in a while, most people agreed that the winner for the Best Hip-Hop Album was truly deserving, and the social media streets reflected that as they celebrated Yanga Chief.

The rapper had a great night all round as he kicked off the third instalment of the awards' virtual show with a hot performance and a few minutes later bagged an award for his project Becoming A Popstar.

He dedicated his win to his late father and thanked God for the blessing.

“I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in God! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA hip-hop,” he said.