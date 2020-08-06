TshisaLIVE

SA hip-hop celebrates Yanga Chief's Sama win, as he dedicates it to his dad

06 August 2020 - 12:00
Yanga Chief is grateful to have bagged the coveted Sama.
Yanga Chief is grateful to have bagged the coveted Sama.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The third night of the SA Music Awards brought a range of emotions for viewers who celebrated Yanga Chief's Best Hip-Hop Album win but had some qualms about other winners.

For the first time in a while, most people agreed that the winner for the Best Hip-Hop Album was truly deserving, and the social media streets reflected that as they celebrated Yanga Chief.

The rapper had a great night all round as he kicked off the third instalment of the awards' virtual show with a hot performance and a few minutes later bagged an award for his project Becoming A Popstar.

He dedicated his win to his late father and thanked God for the blessing.

I just want to take this moment to let everyone know that I believe in God! My story is too long to tweet, I’m forever indebted to SA hip-hop,” he said.

Mlindo the Vocalist was honoured as the Best Selling Artist for his debut album Emakhaya, while popular gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration continued their domination in the Best Selling DVD category when they secured it for Volume 23 Live at CTICC.

Other big winners include Kurt Darren, who picked up the Beste Pop Album award for #Partyjiedier, and Matthew Mole, who took Best Pop Album for Ghost.

However, it was DJ Tira's win that got a lot of tongues wagging.

The DJ beat stiff competition, including hitmakers Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, to be declared the winner of Best Kwaito Album for Ikhenani. This year, the category included acts from the gqom and amapiano genres.

The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run over five days between August 3 and 7, at 9.30pm. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.

Fans can watch the ceremony on streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Here's a full list of winners from the third night of the awards:

Best Kwaito Album:

Ikhenani by DJ Tira

Beste Pop Album:

#Partytjiedier by Kurt Darren

Best Pop Album:

Ghost by Mathew Mole 

Best Hip Hop Album:

Becoming A Popstar by Yanga Chief

Best Selling DVD:

Volume 23 Live at CTICC by Joyous Celebration

Best Selling Artist:

Mlindo the Vocalist for Emakhaya

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dan Tshanda

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Nandi Madida bags first Sama just days after featuring in 'Black Is King'

Nandi keeps slaying!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Prince Kaybee hits back at haters shading his Male Artist of Year Sama win

"There by the winners corner there’s strategies being discussed about the next win..., but there by the losers corner the gossip about winner is all ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG

... And Mzansi agrees: It’s not too late!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

If Prince Kaybee bags Samas Song of the Year, he will 'give it to Master KG'

Mzansi wondered why Prince Kaybee would want to do that for Master KG?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  5. TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X