TshisaLIVE

Somizi thanks Beyoncé for embracing his mother while she was still alive

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
06 August 2020 - 10:00
Somizi is so proud of his mom, Mary Twala, who starred in Beyoncé's new visual album.
Somizi is so proud of his mom, Mary Twala, who starred in Beyoncé's new visual album.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Idols SA judge Somizi is thankful to global icon Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles after they offered their condolences on his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala's death.

Mary died in a Johannesburg hospital last month after falling ill. She had been in and out of hospital for several months.

The star worked on several major productions in a career that spanned over 60 years, and in one of her final projects played the role of Rafiki on Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King.

Taking to social media this week, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Ma Mary as a “wonderful legend”. 

“It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace,” Tina said.

Somizi responded to the post with his own, thanking Tina and Bey for treating his mother with love and respect on set in what were her final few months.

“Thank you Ms Tina Knowles and Beyoncé for the love and respect you gave my mom, even when she was alive during the filming,” he said.

He added that Mary's swansong was an incredible one and he was so proud of her.

“I have all the rights to brag about the queen that is my mother. What a way to exit mother earth. 60-year career, nogal.” 

In one of the most emotional scenes of the film, Ma Mary is seen blessing and lifting up Simba, played by SA actor Nyaniso Dzedze.

Watching the scene, Somizi said he could not stop crying with pride.

“What a legend, and I call her my mother,” he wrote.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tina Knowles: Beyoncé shared the sad news about the legend Mary Twala

'It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Somizi is super proud of his mom.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone

"Andihambi ndodwa. Mshefi and Mampinga got my back," Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sonia Mbele on Norma Gigaba: I had to stand on my own when all I wanted was ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Black is King my a**' - AKA speaks out on Zim 'crackdown' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X