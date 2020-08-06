Somizi thanks Beyoncé for embracing his mother while she was still alive

Idols SA judge Somizi is thankful to global icon Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles after they offered their condolences on his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala's death.

Mary died in a Johannesburg hospital last month after falling ill. She had been in and out of hospital for several months.

The star worked on several major productions in a career that spanned over 60 years, and in one of her final projects played the role of Rafiki on Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King.

Taking to social media this week, Tina said she had heard about Mary's death through Beyoncé, and hailed Ma Mary as a “wonderful legend”.

“It is very interesting that in the film the poetry says 'the elders are tired'. May she rest in eternal peace,” Tina said.

Somizi responded to the post with his own, thanking Tina and Bey for treating his mother with love and respect on set in what were her final few months.

“Thank you Ms Tina Knowles and Beyoncé for the love and respect you gave my mom, even when she was alive during the filming,” he said.

He added that Mary's swansong was an incredible one and he was so proud of her.

“I have all the rights to brag about the queen that is my mother. What a way to exit mother earth. 60-year career, nogal.”

In one of the most emotional scenes of the film, Ma Mary is seen blessing and lifting up Simba, played by SA actor Nyaniso Dzedze.